Sanju: Cheers Ranbir! You Don't Know How Proud Your Parents Are, Rishi Kapoor Tweets a Heartfelt Post For Son
Rajkumar Hirani’s highly anticipated biopic on Sanjay Dutt has been generating all manner of buzz since the news of its making first came out, and mostly for all the right reasons.
Image: Instagram/Neetu Kapoor
Ranbir Kapoor's latest outing Sanju has become the biggest opener of 2018 by surpassing the day one collection of superstar Salman Khan's Race 3. The film has also been receiving positive response from the audiences, with many heaping praises on Ranbir for his spectacular portrayal of Sanjay Dutt in the film. And it seems like Ranbir's father Rishi Kapoor couldn't help but post a heartfelt message for him.
On Sunday, Rishi Kapoor took to Twitter to give his blessings to Ranbir and thank him for making him and his mother, Neetu Kapoor, so proud. He wrote: "I am flying and aircraft flying at 40,000 ft.Emirates flight EK702 Mauritius to Dubai now in real time. Cheers Ranbir! You don’t know how proud your parents are. Thank you and God Bless you. Aur bhi achcha kaam karo!"
The film also boasts of an enviable cast, including Sonam Kapoor, Anushka Sharma, Paresh Rawal (who stars as veteran actor Sunil Dutt, Sanjay's father), Dia Mirza, Vicky Kaushal, Jim Sarbh and Manisha Koirala, apart from Ranbir himself. Produced by Vinod Chopra Films and Rajkumar Hirani Films in association with Fox Star Studios, the film has opened in 4000 plus screens in India, second highest this year, after Salman's Race 3.
I am flying and aircraft flying at 40,000 ft.Emirates flight EK702 Mauritius to Dubai now in real time. Cheers Ranbir! You don’t know how proud your parents are. Thank you and God Bless you. Aur bhi achcha kaam karo! pic.twitter.com/CIt63wjxg1— Rishi Kapoor (@chintskap) July 1, 2018
