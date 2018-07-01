Sanju: Dhanush Is All Praise For Rajkumar Hirani and Ranbir Kapoor Efforts

SANJU - what can I say ?! @RajkumarHirani how do you pull it off everytime ? MINDBLOWN !! Laughed. Cried. Ranbir .. big hug man. Just a big big hug. Hirani sir .. once again u made me walk out of theatre a better man .. with a smile full of tears. What u do with your movies 🙏🙏 — Dhanush (@dhanushkraja) June 29, 2018

Rajkumar Hirani's Sanju, a biopic on actor Sanjay Dutt has released worldwide on over 4000 screens with tremendous response. Ranbir Kapoor is seen playing Sanjay Dutt in the film. The movie also starring Sonam Kapoor, Dia Mirza, Paresh Rawal, Vicky Kaushal, Anushka Sharma and others, received a positive critical response thus managing to become the biggest opener of 2018.While the Bollywood fraternity has already been wowed by Ranbir's performance in the film, actor Dhanush also took to Twitter to express his feelings.He wrote, "Sanju- what can I say? ! @RajkumarHirani how do you pull it off every time? MINDBLOWN!! Laughed. Cried. Ranbir..big hug man. Just a big big hug. Hirani Sir.. once again u made me walk out of the theatre a better man..with a smile full of tears. What u do with your movies."The actor is currently recovering from a small injury caused on the sets of Maari 2. The film is produced by Dhanush's Wunderbar Films and stars Varalaxmi Sarathkumar, Krishna and Robo Shankar in supporting roles. Yuvan Shankar Raja is composing the music in the film.