Sanju: Fans Rave About Ranbir Kapoor's Portrayal of Sanjay Dutt in Rajkumar Hirani's Film

One thing Ranbir Kapoor has that Salman Khan doesn't have is " Acting" skill. #Sanju proves that Ranbir Kapoor will be one of the greatest actors India can be proud of #SanjuReview — Vijyendra Shukla (@vijyendrashukla) June 29, 2018

Rajkumar hirani once again proved why he is the best director to direct a human relation drama & Ranbir kapoor once again shown why he is the best when comes to acting among the youngsters .no chichorapanti nothing #SanjuReview 4*/5* — . (@iTheRider1) June 29, 2018

One Word for #Sanju

M-I-N-D-B-L-O-W-I-N-G



4.5 */ 5 — Rohit Jaiswal (@rohitjswl01) June 29, 2018

Rajkumar hirani once again proved why he is the best director to direct a human relation drama & Ranbir kapoor once again shown why he is the best when comes to acting among the youngsters .no chichorapanti nothing #SanjuReview 4*/5* — . (@iTheRider1) June 29, 2018

With this @RajkumarHirani had delivered another masterpiece...a film that will be watched over and over again... Blown away! #SanjuReview — Ankita Chaurasia (@Anktastica) June 29, 2018

#Sanju my Review



This movie is a Gift of God for the audience after the Horrible Race 3 effect lol — Ashrar Praful (اشرار پرافول) (@Ashrar01) June 29, 2018

#Sanju my Review



This movie is a Gift of God for the audience after the Horrible Race 3 effect lol — Ashrar Praful (اشرار پرافول) (@Ashrar01) June 29, 2018

dont worry salmanics ..abhi to humeh or jalil hona h ,,, #Sanju k baad #ThugsOfHindustan aa rahi h and credit goes to @BeingSalmanKhan — Sanjay Singh (@Singh_sanjay17) June 29, 2018

Rajkumari Hirani's much-anticipated film Sanju, based on the life of Sanjay Dutt is now playing in the theatres. While celebrities have been raving about the film and Ranbir Kapoor's earnest portrayal of Dutt in it, the Twitterati has also joined the club.Rajkumar Hirani’s highly anticipated biopic on Sanjay Dutt, starring Ranbir Kapoor as the troubled Bollywood icon, has been generating all manner of buzz since the news of its making first came out, and mostly for all the right reasons. Hirani’s Munna Bhai franchise, starring Sanju himself, is largely credited with reviving Dutt’s flagging career, following a string of flop films and legal troubles, which had been assailing the actor for several years. So it’s no wonder that Hirani seemed the ideal man to make a film on Dutt’s many rises, falls and returns to grace.Ranbir and Sanjay Dutt fans are all praise for Hirani's efforts and his way of dealing with the story of pne of Bollywood's most controversial actors.Fans also took no time in roasting Salman Khan for his comments about Sanju and compared his acting skills to that of Ranbir Kapoor.Sanju also boasts of an enviable cast, including Sonam Kapoor, Anushka Sharma, Paresh Rawal (who stars as veteran actor Sunil Dutt, Sanjay’s father), Dia Mirza, Vicky Kaushal, Jim Sarbh and Manisha Koirala, apart from Ranbir himself. Produced by Vinod Chopra Films and Rajkumar Hirani Films in association with Fox Star Studios, the film has opened in 4000 plus screens in India, second highest this year, after Salman's Race 3.