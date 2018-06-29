GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
Sanju: Fans Rave About Ranbir Kapoor's Portrayal of Sanjay Dutt in Rajkumar Hirani's Film

Fans also took no time in roasting Salman Khan for his comments about Sanju and compared his acting skills to that of Ranbir Kapoor.

Updated:June 29, 2018, 2:10 PM IST
Rajkumari Hirani's much-anticipated film Sanju, based on the life of Sanjay Dutt is now playing in the theatres. While celebrities have been raving about the film and Ranbir Kapoor's earnest portrayal of Dutt in it, the Twitterati has also joined the club.

Rajkumar Hirani’s highly anticipated biopic on Sanjay Dutt, starring Ranbir Kapoor as the troubled Bollywood icon, has been generating all manner of buzz since the news of its making first came out, and mostly for all the right reasons. Hirani’s Munna Bhai franchise, starring Sanju himself, is largely credited with reviving Dutt’s flagging career, following a string of flop films and legal troubles, which had been assailing the actor for several years. So it’s no wonder that Hirani seemed the ideal man to make a film on Dutt’s many rises, falls and returns to grace.

Sanju also boasts of an enviable cast, including Sonam Kapoor, Anushka Sharma, Paresh Rawal (who stars as veteran actor Sunil Dutt, Sanjay’s father), Dia Mirza, Vicky Kaushal, Jim Sarbh and Manisha Koirala, apart from Ranbir himself. Produced by Vinod Chopra Films and Rajkumar Hirani Films in association with Fox Star Studios, the film has opened in 4000 plus screens in India, second highest this year, after Salman's Race 3.

