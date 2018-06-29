English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
Sanju: Get a Sneak Peek of Ranbir Kapoor and Sanjay Dutt Shaking a Leg Together
A picture of Sanjay Dutt's cameo appearance in "Sanju" has emerged on the internet.
Image: Twitter/Rajkumar Hirani
Ranbir Kapoor starrer Sanju will hit the big screens tomorrow and unsurprisingly, the hype around its release refuses to die down. The buzz continued today when an interesting picture from the movie emerged on the internet.
In the leaked picture, Ranbir Kapoor and Sanjay Dutt are seen sharing screen space together in a song. Reportedly, the song is part of the end credits of the movie.
Meanwhile, Twitterati is busy sharing the photo and praising and speculating about the film.
The much-awaited film is predicted to be yet another box-office success from ace director Rajkumar Hirani. He also directed the Munna Bhai series, which starred Sanjay Dutt and a scene from the movie has been recreated in Sanju as well. The film is also expected to bode well for Ranbir Kapoor as people have been raving about his acting in the trailer and teasers.
Sanju features an ensemble cast of Sonam Kapoor, Dia Mirza, Anushka Sharma, Vicky Kaushal, Manisha Koirala and Paresh Rawal.
Pvt Scrning for Family nd Close Frnds.... #Sanju gets a standing Ovation....— Rohit Jaiswal (@rohitjswl01) June 27, 2018
Lets see what Critics & Audience have to Say....
To be Honest... Cant wait for this Biggie.... pic.twitter.com/wcRjvRqKRG
LEAKED PHOTO! Sanjay Dutt and Ranbir Kapoor look dapper in the Sanju promotional song https://t.co/e6qLhMrIdh pic.twitter.com/JzBf7uCJJr— adnan shamim (@adnanshamim111) June 28, 2018
Positive Reviews👌👏 #Sanju— Mumin (@ImMumin) June 27, 2018
Best Of Luck From Akkians 💕☺
Best Wishes😘 pic.twitter.com/jdSFDkUJJR
