GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
»
1-min read

Sanju: Get a Sneak Peek of Ranbir Kapoor and Sanjay Dutt Shaking a Leg Together

A picture of Sanjay Dutt's cameo appearance in "Sanju" has emerged on the internet.

News18.com

Updated:June 29, 2018, 9:49 AM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
Sanju: Get a Sneak Peek of Ranbir Kapoor and Sanjay Dutt Shaking a Leg Together
Image: Twitter/Rajkumar Hirani
Ranbir Kapoor starrer Sanju will hit the big screens tomorrow and unsurprisingly, the hype around its release refuses to die down. The buzz continued today when an interesting picture from the movie emerged on the internet.

In the leaked picture, Ranbir Kapoor and Sanjay Dutt are seen sharing screen space together in a song. Reportedly, the song is part of the end credits of the movie.

Meanwhile, Twitterati is busy sharing the photo and praising and speculating about the film.










The much-awaited film is predicted to be yet another box-office success from ace director Rajkumar Hirani. He also directed the Munna Bhai series, which starred Sanjay Dutt and a scene from the movie has been recreated in Sanju as well. The film is also expected to bode well for Ranbir Kapoor as people have been raving about his acting in the trailer and teasers.

Sanju features an ensemble cast of Sonam Kapoor, Dia Mirza, Anushka Sharma, Vicky Kaushal, Manisha Koirala and Paresh Rawal.





Also Watch

Read full article
Next Story
Next Story
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery