Sanju: Have You Read Soni Razdan's Heart-Warming Post on Sanjay Dutt Yet?
Even Soni Razdan approves Sanju!
Image courtesy: Instagram/ SoniRazdan
After Saifeena and Virushka, the newest lovebirds in Bollywood, Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt have been given the acronym Ralia by their fans. It was just earlier this month that the Ae Dil Hai Mushkil actor revealed in an interview to GQ Magazine that he is in a relationship with the Raazi actress. Ranbir and Alia’s bond strengthened during the prep of Ayan Mukherjee’s Brahmastra, which will be their first film together.
Rajkumar Hirani is par excellence to say the least and when you know he’s on the director’s seat, be rest assured that the film is going to be nothing short of a masterpiece. While we all have been very inquisitive to know how Rajkumar Hirani weave's his magic with this latest release, a few from the industry got to watch the film at a private screening on June 27 which was specially hosted for the man of the moment – Sanjay Dutt and there Ranbir Kapoor's girlfriend Alia Bhatt’s mother Soni Razdan was awestruck and was falling short of words to express the incredibility that she got to observe in the film with the man himself, Sanjay Dutt.
She was so happy and excited that she couldn't resist herself and took to Instagram to post a picture with Sanjay Dutt from the screening and captioned it, “I adore this guy. One of the kindest souls on this planet. All heart It’s no surprise that the film in his name is incredible. #allaboutSanju #sanjuthemovie.”
