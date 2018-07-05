English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
Sanju: Is Sanjay Dutt's Daughter Trishala Upset With Ranbir Kapoor-Starrer?
Sanjay Dutt was married thrice in his life. First to Richa Sharma in October 1987. Second to Rhea Pillai in 1998 and then to his present wife Manyata Dutt in 2008.
Image courtesy: Instagram/Trishala Dutt
Rajkumar Hirani's latest film Sanju, based on Sanjay Dutt's life, may be doing exceptionally well at the box office but the Ranbir Kapoor starrer has received mixed response from the critics, with some calling it the most "dishonest" biopic ever. The film, which charts 37 years of Dutt’s life, came under fire for not even having a passing mention of his first wife Richa Sharma and their daughter Trishala.
What adds fuel to the fire is that Trishala hasn't as yet made a single comment on her father’s biopic. This has taken fans by surprise since she has always been very expressive about her feelings towards her father on social media and never missed an opportunity to express her love for him.
According to a report in DNA, rumours are rife that Trishala is upset over the fact that neither her mother, nor herself have been acknowledged in Sanju.
Dutt was married thrice in his life. First to Richa Sharma in October 1987. Second to Rhea Pillai in 1998 and then to his present wife Manyata Dutt in 2008.
