Sanju Movie Review LIVE: Will Ranbir Kapoor Do Justice to Sanjay Dutt's Real Life on Reel?

Sanjay Dutt - the son of superstars Nargis and Sunil Dutt - has often been referred to as the controversy’s favourite child. Take a look at his past and you’d notice that the actor - who has been a part of the Indian showbiz industry for over 40 years - has lived a life that has been spiced with multiple affairs, breakups, marriages, divorces, deadly drug phase, underworld connection, court appearances and incarcerations. His is a life that is perfect for a Bollywood movie script. And it’s interesting to see that filmmaker Rajkumar Hirani decided to direct the film Sanju on Bollywood’s most controversial yet adored star.



Hirani - who had resurrected Dutt’s career with Munnabhai - is also his close friends. Will he do justice to Sanjay Dutt biopic Sanju as it is a genre he hasn’t tried so far? Or will he end up glorifying the actor in what many think is a propaganda film? Divya Pal is watching the film to live tweet the experience and get you all answers.

Jun 29, 2018 9:46 am (IST) From introducing fans to his early life as the son of veteran actors Sunil Dutt and Nargis Dutt to his dark times in the world of drugs and the infamous 1993 bomb blast controversy, the film touches upon everything known and lesser known about the actor. The song Kar Har Maidan Fateh touches upon the struggles, a young Sanju faced while battling drug abuse.

Jun 29, 2018 9:36 am (IST) The new trailer explores different facets of Sanjay’s life and career, including his drug use and struggles with addiction, his many many many affairs of the heart (and other bits), ill-conceived friendships and even his travails in love. At just over three minutes, Sanju’s trailer also introduces audiences to the film’s enviable cast, including Sonam Kapoor, Anushka Sharma, Paresh Rawal (who stars as veteran actor Sunil Dutt, Sanjay’s father), Dia Mirza, Vicky Kaushal, Jim Sarbh and Manisha Koirala, apart from Ranbir himself.

Jun 29, 2018 9:34 am (IST) The film boasts of an impressive cast including Ranbir Kapoor, Sonam Kapoor, Anushka Sharma, Paresh Rawal, Dia Mirza, Vicky Kaushal and Manisha Koirala. It is produced by Vinod Chopra Films and Rajkumar Hirani Films in association with Fox Star Studios. The film will see Manisha Koirala in the commericial scene again. The actor is playing the role of Dutt's mother Nargis. When asked about her takeaway from the film Manisha said that when she finished the film, Sanjay messaged her saying that she reminded him of Nargis.

Jun 29, 2018 9:22 am (IST) Director Rajkumar Hirani, who is credited for reviving Sanjay's career in the 2000s with Munnabhai MBBS, started working on the project while directing PK and Ranbir was his first choice to play the character. Hirani, took to Twitter to share various images of Ranbir as Dutt from various years, before announcing the trailer release date. One of the posters of Sanju sees a terrified Ranbir crying in the arms of his father Sunil Dutt, essayed by Paresh Rawal. ""Sanju is a father-son story. Meet the father today - Paresh Rawal. Had fun working with him." Hirani said.