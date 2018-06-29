Sanju Movie Review LIVE: Will Ranbir Kapoor Do Justice to Sanjay Dutt's Real Life on Reel?

From introducing fans to his early life as the son of veteran actors Sunil Dutt and Nargis Dutt to his dark times in the world of drugs and the infamous 1993 bomb blast controversy, the film touches upon everything known and lesser known about the actor. The song Kar Har Maidan Fateh touches upon the struggles, a young Sanju faced while battling drug abuse.
Hirani - who had resurrected Dutt’s career with Munnabhai - is also his close friends. Will he do justice to Sanjay Dutt biopic Sanju as it is a genre he hasn’t tried so far? Or will he end up glorifying the actor in what many think is a propaganda film? Divya Pal is watching the film to live tweet the experience and get you all answers.
The new trailer explores different facets of Sanjay’s life and career, including his drug use and struggles with addiction, his many many many affairs of the heart (and other bits), ill-conceived friendships and even his travails in love. At just over three minutes, Sanju’s trailer also introduces audiences to the film’s enviable cast, including Sonam Kapoor, Anushka Sharma, Paresh Rawal (who stars as veteran actor Sunil Dutt, Sanjay’s father), Dia Mirza, Vicky Kaushal, Jim Sarbh and Manisha Koirala, apart from Ranbir himself.
The film boasts of an impressive cast including Ranbir Kapoor, Sonam Kapoor, Anushka Sharma, Paresh Rawal, Dia Mirza, Vicky Kaushal and Manisha Koirala. It is produced by Vinod Chopra Films and Rajkumar Hirani Films in association with Fox Star Studios. The film will see Manisha Koirala in the commericial scene again. The actor is playing the role of Dutt's mother Nargis. When asked about her takeaway from the film Manisha said that when she finished the film, Sanjay messaged her saying that she reminded him of Nargis.
Director Rajkumar Hirani, who is credited for reviving Sanjay's career in the 2000s with Munnabhai MBBS, started working on the project while directing PK and Ranbir was his first choice to play the character. Hirani, took to Twitter to share various images of Ranbir as Dutt from various years, before announcing the trailer release date. One of the posters of Sanju sees a terrified Ranbir crying in the arms of his father Sunil Dutt, essayed by Paresh Rawal. ""Sanju is a father-son story. Meet the father today - Paresh Rawal. Had fun working with him." Hirani said.
The much-awaited release day of Sanjay Dutt's biopic Sanju is finally here. Directed by Rajkumar Hirani, Sanju chronicles the life of one of Bollywood's most popular and controversial lead actor of the 80s and 90s era. The film stars Ranbir Kapoor as Sanjay Dutt, Paresh Rawal as Sunil Dutt, Manisha Koirala as Nargis Dutt and Dia Mirza as Manyata Dutt. Bollywood's original bad boy, Sanjay Dutt, has lived an off-screen life that is the stuff of movies, with sorrow, scandal and salaciousness to satiate the most vicarious souls. Small wonder then, that the news of his upcoming biopic has got everyone's ears pricked.
-
27 Jun, 2018 | Australia in England ENG vs AUS 221/520.0 overs 193/1019.4 oversEngland beat Australia by 28 runs
-
27 Jun, 2018 | India in Ireland IND vs IRE 208/520.0 overs 132/920.0 oversIndia beat Ireland by 76 runs
-
24 Jun, 2018 | Australia in England AUS vs ENG 205/1034.4 overs 208/948.3 oversEngland beat Australia by 1 wicket
-
24 - 27 Jun, 2018 | Sri Lanka in West Indies WI vs SL 204/1069.3 overs 154/1059.0 oversSri Lanka beat West Indies by 4 wickets
-
21 Jun, 2018 | Australia in England AUS vs ENG 310/850.0 overs 314/444.4 oversEngland beat Australia by 6 wickets