Sanju: Not Ranbir But This Actor Was Vidhu Vinod Chopra's First Choice for Dutt Biopic
'Sanju' is slated to release on June 29. The film features an ensemble cast of Sonam Kapoor, Anushka Sharma, Paresh Rawal, Dia Mirza and Manisha Koirala.
Ranbir Kapoor's transformation into Sanjay Dutt in the much-awaited film Sanju has generated a lot of buzz but it seems producer Vidhu Vinod Chopra had cast aspersions on his ability to play the role of the Munna Bhai actor. The veteran showman believed Ranveer Singh was better suited to the role of Sanju.
In an interview with The Telegraph, Chopra said, "It was Raju's idea to cast Ranbir. When he told me about Ranbir, I wasn't happy at all. I thought someone else, like Ranveer Singh, could play this role much better. I thought Ranveer had the flamboyance, the emotional depth as well as the ability to change himself completely to play Sanjay Dutt. But Raju was adamant that Ranbir would be perfect," said Chopra.
The producer, however, reveals that he was proved wrong by Ranbir, who went on to deliver a stellar performance on the sets. "And when we started shooting and Ranbir became Sanjay Dutt, I had to kind of eat my words. I think I can best sum this up by saying that Ranbir has become Sanjay Dutt both in swagger and soul," he added.
Chopra also spoke about his next directorial venture, which he has managed to keep under the wraps so far. "There’s a surprise in Sanju... there will be an announcement of my next film there. I’ve directed it and we’ve already shot 60 per cent of the film very quietly. Nobody knows about it," he revealed. This comes 11 years after Eklavya, the last Hindi film he directed.
