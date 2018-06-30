English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
Sanju: 'Proud Wife' Manyata Dutt Shares an Adorable Photo of Sanjay Dutt With Their Kids
Manyata Dutt, as all are aware makes the most of social media and keeps posting pictures of herself and her family. Her most recent post on Instagram is a picture of Sanjay Dutt with his son Shahraan Dutt and daughter Iqra Dutt. The picture was posted shortly after the release of Sanjay Dutt biopic, Sanju.
Internet is crashing over this adorable picture in which all three are seen bonding with each other and spending family time. She shared this picture with a caption in which she wrote the lyrics of the song Ruk Jana Nahin Tu Kahin Haar Ke sung by Kishore Kumar from the movie Imtihaan(1974). Excited over the release of the film, she shared the picture with a hashtag #proudwife.
The post has received thousands of likes and comments from the well-wishers showing their excitement for the film.
The film also got tremendous response on the very first day and many poeple in the bollywood circle heaped praises on Ranbir Kapoor for his flawless portrayal of Sanjay Dutt in the movie.
