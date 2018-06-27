Sanju: Rajkumar Hirani Hits Back at Salman for Making Remark Against Ranbir's Portrayal of Dutt

After Ranbir Kapoor, Sanju director Rajkumar Hirani has reportedly taken a sly dig at Salman Khan following the superstar's recent statement in which he said no actor could do justice to Sanjay Dutt's part in his upcoming biopic and that the Khalnayak star only should have played the role himself, particularly in the last portions.During a promotional event of Race 3, Salman was asked about his views on the upcoming biopic of his old friend.“Whenever Sanju wants to make a comeback, he will. It is all left to Sanjay Dutt, the day he thinks ‘I want to come back, he will be back.’ Even for the movie 'Sanju', I thought why did somebody else play his part. No one can do justice to that. The last bit of the film, Sanju only should have played it himself. The last portion of the last eight to ten years, Sanju only should have done it," Salman had earlier told reportersDisapproving of his opinion, Ranbir had commented, "it has never happened that a person played himself in his own biopic as it destroys the effect of a character."Now, echoing similar sentiments, Hirnai, in an interview with Filmibeat, said if Sanjay Dutt had played Sanju in his own biopic it would have disconnected the public's connection with the film.“The thought of Sanjay as his older self in the film's final portions had crossed my mind for a moment, but then I let it go as I felt it would be too abrupt and weird. For one, you are seeing Ranbir as Sanju throughout most of the film, and then suddenly, you see Sanjay playing his older self, which would have automatically disconnected the public's link with the film,” Hirani said.Ranbir's uncanny resemblance to Dutt in Sanju had sent netizens into a frenzy. Not only did they praise the actor for nailing the yesteryear actor's look to perfection, but also highly commended his intense performance in the film's trailer. Directed and written by Hirani, the film will hit the theatres this Friday.