Sanju: Ranbir Kapoor Gives Jaadu Ki Jhappi to Rishi Kapoor on Father's Day, Shares Adorable Father-Son Moments With Fans
As part of Ranbir's series, other actors from the film also shared adorable messages for their fathers. From Sonam Kapoor to Vicky Kaushal and Dia Mirza, the team wished fathers all over the country, on their day.
As part of Sanju promotions, the actor selected the occasion of Father's Day to celebrate the bond and relationship he shares with his real-life father. In one photo a young teenage Ranbir is seen posing with his father, while in another one, senior Kapoor is seen chilling with Sanjay Dutt.
Happy Father’s Day papa! Love you the most. Thank you for being The Super Papa! #JaaduKiJhappi @chintskap pic.twitter.com/vGShrVUKlh— Ranbir Kapoor (@foxstarhindi) June 17, 2018
Riddhima, papa and I sharing a fun moment #JaaduKiJhappi @chintskap pic.twitter.com/InL0p7jyEi— Ranbir Kapoor (@foxstarhindi) June 17, 2018
Papa and the real @duttsanjay chilling! #JaaduKiJhappi pic.twitter.com/m2cSimqzGa— Ranbir Kapoor (@foxstarhindi) June 17, 2018
He also shared a special 'Father-Son' moment from Sanju, where he as Sanjay Dutt is seen hugging reel-life father Paresh Rawal, who is essaying the role of late veteran actor Sunil Dutt in the film.
#Sanju is a celebration of the special bond between a father and his son. Watch an exclusive father-son moment from the film. Releasing 29th June.#JaaduKiJhappi @rajkumarhirani @VVCFilms #RajkumarHiraniFilms #FathersDay pic.twitter.com/MMrlFDiNOk— Ranbir Kapoor (@foxstarhindi) June 17, 2018
He even shared a series of the best father-son moments from his previous films, including the ones from Jagga Jasoos and Wake Up Sid.
1. Father-son moments from Jagga Jasoos— Ranbir Kapoor (@foxstarhindi) June 17, 2018
2. Son confronting his father in @TamashaOfficial
3. One of my favourite moments with Late Farooq Shaikh Sahab from Yeh Jawani Hai Deewani
4. Really connected with @AnupamPKher Sir in this scene from Wake Up Sid#JaaduKiJhappi pic.twitter.com/Hx450Su42q
Happy Father’s Day to my main man! To have you as a role model has been my greatest gift and I wish I had words to tell you how much I love you daddy. @AnilKapoor #JaaduKiJhappi pic.twitter.com/OLKT35QPxn— Sonam K Ahuja (@sonamakapoor) June 17, 2018
Happy Father’s Day Dad! @ShamKaushal ...our #JaaduKiJhappi moment on the sets of #Sanju ❤️ Thank You @RajkumarHirani Sir pic.twitter.com/ux67vN5uvE— Vicky Kaushal (@vickykaushal09) June 17, 2018
Rajkumar Hirani’s highly anticipated biopic on Sanjay Dutt, starring Ranbir Kapoor as the troubled Bollywood icon, has been generating all manner of buzz since the news of its making first came out, and mostly for all the right reasons. Hirani’s Munna Bhai franchise, starring Sanju himself, is largely credited with reviving Dutt’s flagging career, following a string of flop films and legal troubles, which had been assailing the actor for several years. So it’s no wonder that Hirani seemed the ideal man to make a film on Dutt’s many rises, falls and returns to grace.
The film all set to release on June 29.
