Sanju: Ranbir Kapoor Gives Jaadu Ki Jhappi to Rishi Kapoor on Father's Day, Shares Adorable Father-Son Moments With Fans

As part of Ranbir's series, other actors from the film also shared adorable messages for their fathers. From Sonam Kapoor to Vicky Kaushal and Dia Mirza, the team wished fathers all over the country, on their day.

News18.com

Updated:June 17, 2018, 1:59 PM IST
Image: Twitter/Fox Star Hindi
Ranbir Kapoor who took over the twitter handle of Fox star Hindi wished his father, Rishi Kapoor on Father's day with the most adorable series. The actor who interacted with fans on the social media site for the first time ever graced the Twitter with throwback posts with his father, right from his childhood days.

As part of Sanju promotions, the actor selected the occasion of Father's Day to celebrate the bond and relationship he shares with his real-life father. In one photo a young teenage Ranbir is seen posing with his father, while in another one, senior Kapoor is seen chilling with Sanjay Dutt.










He also shared a special 'Father-Son' moment from Sanju, where he as Sanjay Dutt is seen hugging reel-life father Paresh Rawal, who is essaying the role of late veteran actor Sunil Dutt in the film.




He even shared a series of the best father-son moments from his previous films, including the ones from Jagga Jasoos and Wake Up Sid.






As part of Ranbir's series, other actors from the film also shared adorable messages for their fathers. From Sonam Kapoor to Vicky Kaushal and Dia Mirza, the team is united to wish the fathers on their day.









Rajkumar Hirani’s highly anticipated biopic on Sanjay Dutt, starring Ranbir Kapoor as the troubled Bollywood icon, has been generating all manner of buzz since the news of its making first came out, and mostly for all the right reasons. Hirani’s Munna Bhai franchise, starring Sanju himself, is largely credited with reviving Dutt’s flagging career, following a string of flop films and legal troubles, which had been assailing the actor for several years. So it’s no wonder that Hirani seemed the ideal man to make a film on Dutt’s many rises, falls and returns to grace.

The film all set to release on June 29.

| Edited by:
