Sanju: Ranbir Kapoor Recreates Magic of 'Munna Bhai MBBS' in Dutt Biopic New Teaser

Hope you have as much fun watching this scene from Munna Bhai M.B.B.S as I had in recreating it after 15 years 😊🙏🏻 https://t.co/NNLsL4sorN#Sanju #RanbirKapoor @FoxStarHindi @VVCFilms #RajkumarHiraniFilms — Rajkumar Hirani (@RajkumarHirani) June 22, 2018

Ever since the release of Sanju trailer, fans have been praising Ranbir Kapoor for his spot-on imitation of Sanjay Dutt and his uncanny resemblance to the controversial actor. In the run-up to its release, enthusiasts have been waiting to get a glimpse of the many more avatars of Sanju and their prayers have been answered.With Sanju set to hit the theatres in a week, director Rajkumar Hirani has shared a brand new teaser of the film in which he recreates a scene from Sanjay Dutt's hit film Munna Bhai M.B.B.S. The director tweeted, "Hope you have as much fun watching this scene from Munna Bhai M.B.B.S as I had in recreating it after 15 years."The teaser also features Arshad Warsi very briefly, who played Munna's affable sidekick, "Circuit" in the original series. It won't be a stretch to assume that Arshad has a cameo in Sanju. The film, slated to release on June 29, 2018, features an ensemble cast of Sonam Kapoor, Anushka Sharma, Paresh Rawal, Dia Mirza and Manisha Koirala.