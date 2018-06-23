GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
»
1-min read

Sanju: Ranbir Kapoor Recreates Magic of 'Munna Bhai MBBS' in Dutt Biopic New Teaser

Director Rajkumar Hirani took to Twitter to share a new teaser of his upcoming film "Sanju".

News18.com

Updated:June 23, 2018, 12:28 PM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
Sanju: Ranbir Kapoor Recreates Magic of 'Munna Bhai MBBS' in Dutt Biopic New Teaser
Image Credits: Fox Star Hindi Twitter: @foxstarhindi
Ever since the release of Sanju trailer, fans have been praising Ranbir Kapoor for his spot-on imitation of Sanjay Dutt and his uncanny resemblance to the controversial actor. In the run-up to its release, enthusiasts have been waiting to get a glimpse of the many more avatars of Sanju and their prayers have been answered.

With Sanju set to hit the theatres in a week, director Rajkumar Hirani has shared a brand new teaser of the film in which he recreates a scene from Sanjay Dutt's hit film Munna Bhai M.B.B.S. The director tweeted, "Hope you have as much fun watching this scene from Munna Bhai M.B.B.S as I had in recreating it after 15 years."




The teaser also features Arshad Warsi very briefly, who played Munna's affable sidekick, "Circuit" in the original series. It won't be a stretch to assume that Arshad has a cameo in Sanju. The film, slated to release on June 29, 2018, features an ensemble cast of Sonam Kapoor, Anushka Sharma, Paresh Rawal, Dia Mirza and Manisha Koirala.

Also Watch

Read full article
Next Story
Next Story
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You