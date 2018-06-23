English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
Sanju: Ranbir Kapoor Recreates Magic of 'Munna Bhai MBBS' in Dutt Biopic New Teaser
Director Rajkumar Hirani took to Twitter to share a new teaser of his upcoming film "Sanju".
Image Credits: Fox Star Hindi Twitter: @foxstarhindi
Ever since the release of Sanju trailer, fans have been praising Ranbir Kapoor for his spot-on imitation of Sanjay Dutt and his uncanny resemblance to the controversial actor. In the run-up to its release, enthusiasts have been waiting to get a glimpse of the many more avatars of Sanju and their prayers have been answered.
With Sanju set to hit the theatres in a week, director Rajkumar Hirani has shared a brand new teaser of the film in which he recreates a scene from Sanjay Dutt's hit film Munna Bhai M.B.B.S. The director tweeted, "Hope you have as much fun watching this scene from Munna Bhai M.B.B.S as I had in recreating it after 15 years."
The teaser also features Arshad Warsi very briefly, who played Munna's affable sidekick, "Circuit" in the original series. It won't be a stretch to assume that Arshad has a cameo in Sanju. The film, slated to release on June 29, 2018, features an ensemble cast of Sonam Kapoor, Anushka Sharma, Paresh Rawal, Dia Mirza and Manisha Koirala.
Also Watch
With Sanju set to hit the theatres in a week, director Rajkumar Hirani has shared a brand new teaser of the film in which he recreates a scene from Sanjay Dutt's hit film Munna Bhai M.B.B.S. The director tweeted, "Hope you have as much fun watching this scene from Munna Bhai M.B.B.S as I had in recreating it after 15 years."
Hope you have as much fun watching this scene from Munna Bhai M.B.B.S as I had in recreating it after 15 years 😊🙏🏻 https://t.co/NNLsL4sorN#Sanju #RanbirKapoor @FoxStarHindi @VVCFilms #RajkumarHiraniFilms— Rajkumar Hirani (@RajkumarHirani) June 22, 2018
The teaser also features Arshad Warsi very briefly, who played Munna's affable sidekick, "Circuit" in the original series. It won't be a stretch to assume that Arshad has a cameo in Sanju. The film, slated to release on June 29, 2018, features an ensemble cast of Sonam Kapoor, Anushka Sharma, Paresh Rawal, Dia Mirza and Manisha Koirala.
Also Watch
-
Buzz: Daily Dose Of Entertainment
-
Wednesday 20 June , 2018
Gender Fluidity, Born Female But Choosing Gender Everyday
-
Thursday 07 June , 2018
Suniel Shetty Talks About Fitness And His Mission To Make India Fit
-
Thursday 07 June , 2018
Exclusive: Pankaj Tripathi 'I Have Always Wanted To Become Memorable, Not Popular'
Buzz: Daily Dose Of Entertainment
Wednesday 20 June , 2018 Gender Fluidity, Born Female But Choosing Gender Everyday
Thursday 07 June , 2018 Suniel Shetty Talks About Fitness And His Mission To Make India Fit
Thursday 07 June , 2018 Exclusive: Pankaj Tripathi 'I Have Always Wanted To Become Memorable, Not Popular'
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Gaurav Kalra: The Tweet of Tendulkar
- Tik Tik Tik Movie Review: Leave Your Thinking Caps at Home for This Sloppy Slide into Space
- IIFA Awards 2018 Day 1: Bollywood Stars Kick Off the Ceremony With a Bang. See Photos, Videos
- [In Pics] Xiaomi Redmi 6 Pro Leaked in a Series of Images: Notch Display, Dual Camera Confirmed
- Kapil Sharma Looks Unrecognizable in His Latest Public Appearance, Photos Go Viral