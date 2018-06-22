Did You Know Ranveer Was the First Choice for Sanju? Here is How Ranbir Reacted to It

Ranbir Kapoor has been receiving immense praise for his powerful act and uncanny resemblance to Sanjay Dutt in the trailer of Rajkumar Hirani's upcoming film Sanju. But film's producer Vidhu Vinod Chopra wasn't in the favour of casting Ranbir as Dutt and wanted Ranveer Singh to play the yesteryear actor in the movie instead.Speaking to Telegraph, Chopra said, "It was Raju's idea to cast Ranbir. When he told me about Ranbir, I wasn't happy at all. I thought someone else, like Ranveer Singh, could play this role much better. I thought Ranveer had the flamboyance, the emotional depth as well as the ability to change himself completely to play Sanjay Dutt. But Raju was adamant that Ranbir would be perfect."In a media interaction held on Wednesday, Ranbir was asked about the revelation made by Chopra.Expressing his happiness over the role coming to him, Ranbir simply said, “I don’t know about his regrets and anything of that kind. But I am really happy that it came into my life. And it came into my life when I was really in need of inspiration. It’s a luxury that every actor finds inspiration in every film they do. This came with that."Sanju is slated to release on June 29. The film features an ensemble cast of Sonam Kapoor, Anushka Sharma, Paresh Rawal, Dia Mirza and Manisha Koirala.