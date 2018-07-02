Sanju: Ranbir Kapoor-Starrer Creates History, Breaks Baahubali 2 Record to Become Highest Single Day Grosser

#Sanju sets the BO on 🔥🔥🔥... Gets #JaaduKiJhappi from the audience... Collects ₹ 46.71 cr on Sun, MIND-BOGGLING... Has an EXCEPTIONAL ₹ 💯 cr+ opng weekend... Emerges HIGHEST OPENING WEEKEND of 2018... Fri 34.75 cr, Sat 38.60 cr, Sun 46.71 cr. Total: ₹ 120.06 cr. India biz. — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) July 2, 2018

With Sanju success, director Rajkumar Hirani has certainly proved that he knows the pulse of the Indian audience. His highly anticipated biopic on Sanjay Dutt, starring Ranbir Kapoor as the troubled Bollywood icon, has been well-received among the critics and general audiences alike. The film continued its fantastic run for the third consecutive day.The film has entered the coveted Rs 100 crore club. It has earned Rs 120.06 crore in just three days of its release. Sanju has also surpassed superstar Salman Khan's Race 3 and Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Padmaavat opening weekend box-office collection with a great margin. While Padmaavat minted Rs 114 crore, Race 3 had an opening of Rs 106.47 crore on its first weekend.Trade analyst Taran Adarsh tweeted the box-office figures: "#Sanju sets the BO on (fire)... Gets #JaaduKiJhappi from the audience... Collects ₹ 46.71 cr on Sun, MIND-BOGGLING... Has an EXCEPTIONAL ₹ 💯 cr+ opng weekend... Emerges HIGHEST OPENING WEEKEND of 2018... Fri 34.75 cr, Sat 38.60 cr, Sun 46.71 cr. Total: ₹ 120.06 cr. India biz." (sic)In another post, Adarsh said: "While #Sanju has crossed the *3-day opening weekend biz* of #Race3 by a distance, it has also crossed the *extended weekend biz* of #Padmaavat by a margin... That’s not all, #Sanju has also surpassed the *3-day opening weekend biz* of #TigerZindaHai [₹ 114.93 cr]..." (sic)Sanju has also broken the record of SS Rajamouli's magnum-opus Baahubali 2 to become the highest single day grosser for any Hindi film.Sanju boasts of an enviable cast, including Sonam Kapoor, Anushka Sharma, Paresh Rawal (who stars as veteran actor Sunil Dutt, Sanjay’s father), Dia Mirza, Vicky Kaushal, Jim Sarbh and Manisha Koirala, apart from Ranbir himself. Produced by Vinod Chopra Films and Rajkumar Hirani Films in association with Fox Star Studios, the film has opened in 4000 plus screens in India, second highest this year, after Salman's Race 3.