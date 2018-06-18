Did Ranbir Just Take Dig at Salman For Saying 'Why Somebody Else Play Sanjay Dutt' in Sanju?

Actor Ranbir Kapoor has reportedly taken a sly dig at Salman Khan after the superstar said no actor could do justice to Sanjay Dutt's part in Sanju and that the Khalnayak star only should have played the role himself, particularly in the last portions.During a promotional event of Race 3, Salman was asked about his views on the upcoming biopic of his old friend.“Whenever Sanju wants to make a comeback, he will. It is all left to Sanjay Dutt, the day he thinks ‘I want to come back, he will be back.’ Even for the movie 'Sanju', I thought why did somebody else play his part. No one can do justice to that. The last bit of the film, Sanju only should have played it himself. The last portion of the last eight to ten years, Sanju only should have done it," Salman had earlier told reporters.Commenting on the same, Ranbir said, "It has never happened that a person played himself in his own biopic. This destroys the effect of a character. I knew that I will be compared to Sanjay Dutt and that is why I have tried my best to do justice to his role."He added: "Whether people see me in 40-year old Sanjay Dutt's avatar or 20-year old, they should feel that they are watching an artist who is playing Sanjay Dutt. It is correct that I cannot become a second Sanjay Dutt."Ranbir's uncanny resemblance to Sanjay Dutt in Sanju had sent netizens into a frenzy. Not only did they praise the actor for nailing the yesteryear actor's look to perfection, but also highly commended his intense performance in the film's trailer. Directed by Rajkumar Hirani, the film will hit the theatres on June 29.