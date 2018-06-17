GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
Sanju: Ranbir Kapoor to Take Over Twitter to Give a Big Surprise on Father's Day

Get ready for Jaadu Ki Jhappi and something special from Ranbir Kapoor as he promotes his upcoming film Sanju on Twitter.

June 17, 2018
Ranbir Kapoor is set to take over Twitter on Sunday at 12 noon and engage with fans to give a special Sanju surprise. The actor who usually stays away from social media is taking over the Twitter account of the Fox Star Hindi to interact with his fans and celebrate Father's Day.

In a video, the actor talks about giving a 'Sanju surprise' and celebrate the bond of fatherhood. According to the makers and Ranbir himself, Sanju is essentially a father-son story first and then a biopic of one of Bollywood's most controversial actors.








Ahead of the big surprise, the makers have also released a poster of Sanju hugging his father Sunil Dutt, played by Paresh Rawal in the film.





Rajkumar Hirani’s highly anticipated biopic on Sanjay Dutt, starring Ranbir Kapoor as the troubled Bollywood icon, has been generating all manner of buzz since the news of its making first came out, and mostly for all the right reasons. Hirani’s Munna Bhai franchise, starring Sanju himself, is largely credited with reviving Dutt’s flagging career, following a string of flop films and legal troubles, which had been assailing the actor for several years. So it’s no wonder that Hirani seemed the ideal man to make a film on Dutt’s many rises, falls and returns to grace.

The film all set to release on June 29.

