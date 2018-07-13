English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
Sanju: Sanjay Dutt Breaks Silence Over Criticism on His Biopic Being an Attempt to Whitewash His Image
Even though the film has been appreciated by many, a large section of the audiences as well as critics were left disappointed as several aspects of Dutt's life were kept away from the movie.
Rajkumar Hirani's Ranbir Kapoor-starrer Sanjay Dutt biopic Sanju has been doing exceptionally well at the box-office. The film has earned Ranbir immense praise and critical attention for his striking portrayal of the troubled actor. Even though the film has been appreciated by many, a large section of the audiences as well as critics were left disappointed as several aspects of Dutt's life were kept away from the movie. Some even called it a "propaganda" film by Hirani in order to improve Dutt's image.
Now, finally Sanjay Dutt has reacted to the allegations of Sanju being an attempt to whitewash his image in an interview with India Today TV.
"I just want to say that Munna Bhai was already made, that avatar was already out. I don't think anyone would spend Rs 30-40 crore to change his image. That is too much of an amount. I have told the truth and the truth has been accepted by India, and the box office collection shows that," the actor said.
When asked if it's the real Dutt that has been portrayed in the film by Ranbir, the actor said, "'Why do you think so many people love me?' There is nothing dark about me. Growing up the way I did - it was no different than a usual teenager or youngster. There was nothing special about being Mr Sunil Dutt's son. I made mistakes - a little more. I even went to jail for it which I don't regret."
Meanwhile, Sanju raked in Rs 200 crore within a week of its release and is now all set to make its way into the coveted Rs 300 crore club.
