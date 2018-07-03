Sanju Success Party: Ranbir Kapoor, Rajkumar Hirani, Manisha Koirala, Dia Mirza Attend the Bash

The makers of "Sanju", which is creating waves at the box-office, have hosted a grand success party of their film here which was attended by the film's cast and crew.Ranbir Kapoor, who plays the titular role of Sanjay Dutt, has had the highest opening of his career in "Sanju". He kept it casual as he opted for a black tee and ripped denim in the party on a rainy Monday night.Rajkumar Hirani's "Sanju" features Ranbir Kapoor, Vicky Kaushal, Dia Mirza, Anushka Sharma, Sonam Kapoor, Paresh Rawal, Manisha Koirala, Jim Sarbh, Boman Irani, Aditi Gautam, and Karishma Tanna in key roles.Manisha Koirala, who plays Sanjay Dutt's mother Nargis Dutt in the film, opted for a classic white and blue combination. Dia Mirza, who stepped into the shoes of Dutt's wife Maanayata arrived in a glittering gold dress with husband Sahil Sangha. She was all smiles as she posed for the camera. Karishma Tanna, who had kept mum about her character in the film, attended the bash in a stylish pink-nude coloured dress.Arshad Warsi, who had earlier grabbed attention for his remarks on Ranbir Kapoor playing Sanjay Dutt, also posed for the shutterbugs.Apart from them, Paresh Rawal, Rajkumar Hirani, Abhijat Joshi, singer Nakash Aziz, Papon, Sonu Nigam, Monali Thakur, Aanjjan Srivastav, Mukesh Chhabra, Sham Kaushal and Aditi Gautam attended the party."Sanju" also created 'history' by 'demolishing' the highest-single day record of "Baahubali 2"."Baahubali 2" had collected Rs 46.50 crore on Day 3 (Sunday) on the other hand, "Sanju" surpassed it by collecting Rs 46.71 crore on Day 3 (Sunday)."Sanju" brings to fore the life and times of Bollywood's controversial actor Sanjay Dutt. His bond with his father Sunil Dutt, his many romantic affairs, brushes with the underworld, addictions and his prison time among other things have all found their way in the film.With Rs 118 crore as the first weekend collection, "Sanju" is now filmmaker Rajkumar Hirani's highest weekend opener, second only to "PK" that earned Rs 93.82 crore. The film's current total at the box office stands at Rs 120.06 crore. "Sanju" had garnered a whopping Rs 46.71 crore on day 3 (Sunday) making it the biggest opening of 2018."Sanju" is also the biggest opener of Ranbir's career. "Besharam" (2013) made an opening collection of Rs 21.56 crore and was his best number-spinner till date