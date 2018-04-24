Sanju Teaser Trailer Released, Ranbir Kapoor IS Sanjay Dutt In Upcoming Biopic; Check It Out

Bollywood's original bad boy, Sanjay Dutt, has lived an off-screen life that is the stuff of movies, with sorrow, scandal and salaciousness to satiate the most vicarious souls. Small wonder then, that the news of his upcoming biopic has got everyone's ears pricked.After much speculation, the first look and teaser of Rajkummar Hirani's Dutt biopic has just released. The full trailer of the film will release on April 27 along with Hollywood film Avengers: Infinity War.Ranbir Kapoor will play the conflicted artiste, and the film also stars Anushka Sharma, Sonam Kapoor, Dia Mirza and Manisha Koirala in key roles. Apart from the teaser and trailer, the makers are also expected to release the making video snippets of the film and characters to intrigue audiences. The film is scheduled to release on June 29.From the film's first look, this promises to be quite the picture, with Ranbir emulating Sanjay seemingly effortlessly. Take a look.