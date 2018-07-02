English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
Sanju: Vicky Kaushal Feels Truly Blessed With the Film's Response, Thanks Fans for All the Love
Vicky has been lauded in recent times for his performance in films like "Raazi" and "Love Per Square Foot".
Vicky has been lauded in recent times for his performance in films like "Raazi" and "Love Per Square Foot".
Vicky Kaushal, who has been giving Bollywood buffs a dose of his versatility as an actor, feels "blessed" with all the appreciation coming his way for Sanju. He says it's a project he has learnt a lot from professionally and personally too.
Vicky has been lauded in recent times for his performance in films like Raazi and Love Per Square Foot. With Sanju, the praise has only got a big boost.
"Overwhelmed, humbled and feel truly blessed. Thank you for all the love! Feel so lucky to have got the chance to work with legends in this beautiful film. Learnt a lot, grew a lot... not only as an artiste, but as a human being as well. So grateful," Vicky tweeted on Sunday.
Rajkumar Hirani's Sanju, on the life of actor Sanjay Dutt, features Vicky as the lead character's friend. Sanjay's role in the movie is essayed by Ranbir Kapoor.
Vicky's work in the movie has been appreciated by film fraternity members like Karan Johar, Varun Dhawan, Arshad Warsi, Aamir Khan, Meghna Gulzar and Shabana Azmi among others.
Also Watch
Vicky has been lauded in recent times for his performance in films like Raazi and Love Per Square Foot. With Sanju, the praise has only got a big boost.
"Overwhelmed, humbled and feel truly blessed. Thank you for all the love! Feel so lucky to have got the chance to work with legends in this beautiful film. Learnt a lot, grew a lot... not only as an artiste, but as a human being as well. So grateful," Vicky tweeted on Sunday.
Overwhelmed, humbled and feel truly blessed. Thank You for all the love! Feel so lucky to have got the chance to work with legends in this beautiful film. Learnt a lot, grew a lot... not only as an artist but as a human being as well. So grateful. Love- Kamli. #Sanju ❤️ pic.twitter.com/dJrO6NFHKo— Vicky Kaushal (@vickykaushal09) July 1, 2018
Rajkumar Hirani's Sanju, on the life of actor Sanjay Dutt, features Vicky as the lead character's friend. Sanjay's role in the movie is essayed by Ranbir Kapoor.
Vicky's work in the movie has been appreciated by film fraternity members like Karan Johar, Varun Dhawan, Arshad Warsi, Aamir Khan, Meghna Gulzar and Shabana Azmi among others.
Also Watch
-
Movie Review Sanju: Raju Hirani Delivers A Ranbir Kapoor Masterpiece
-
Saturday 30 June , 2018
Prefer Content Over Box Office Collections
-
Saturday 30 June , 2018
Watch: Masand's Verdict on Ranbir Kapoor-Starrer Sanju
-
Monday 25 June , 2018
IIFA Awards 2018: Stars Dazzle in 19th Edition in Bangkok
-
Saturday 30 June , 2018
Watch: Lust Stories Directors' Roundtable With Rajeev Masand
Movie Review Sanju: Raju Hirani Delivers A Ranbir Kapoor Masterpiece
Saturday 30 June , 2018 Prefer Content Over Box Office Collections
Saturday 30 June , 2018 Watch: Masand's Verdict on Ranbir Kapoor-Starrer Sanju
Monday 25 June , 2018 IIFA Awards 2018: Stars Dazzle in 19th Edition in Bangkok
Saturday 30 June , 2018 Watch: Lust Stories Directors' Roundtable With Rajeev Masand
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Why Sanju Leaves Sanjay Dutt Fans Cheering for a Cardboard Cut-Out of Their Hero
- Shah Rukh Khan and His Two 'Vices' Aryan & AbRam Soak Up The Sun in Barcelona; See Photos
- LeBron James to Join NBA Los Angeles Lakers in Four-year, $154 Million Deal
- Rahul Dravid, Ricky Ponting & Claire Taylor Inducted Into ICC Cricket Hall of Fame
- Priyanka Chopra Gushes Over Nick Jonas at His VillaMix Festival Concert in Brazil