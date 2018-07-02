GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
Sanju: Vicky Kaushal Feels Truly Blessed With the Film's Response, Thanks Fans for All the Love

Vicky has been lauded in recent times for his performance in films like "Raazi" and "Love Per Square Foot".

IANS

Updated:July 2, 2018, 9:10 AM IST
Sanju: Vicky Kaushal Feels Truly Blessed With the Film's Response, Thanks Fans for All the Love
Vicky has been lauded in recent times for his performance in films like "Raazi" and "Love Per Square Foot".
Vicky Kaushal, who has been giving Bollywood buffs a dose of his versatility as an actor, feels "blessed" with all the appreciation coming his way for Sanju. He says it's a project he has learnt a lot from professionally and personally too.

Vicky has been lauded in recent times for his performance in films like Raazi and Love Per Square Foot. With Sanju, the praise has only got a big boost.

"Overwhelmed, humbled and feel truly blessed. Thank you for all the love! Feel so lucky to have got the chance to work with legends in this beautiful film. Learnt a lot, grew a lot... not only as an artiste, but as a human being as well. So grateful," Vicky tweeted on Sunday.




Rajkumar Hirani's Sanju, on the life of actor Sanjay Dutt, features Vicky as the lead character's friend. Sanjay's role in the movie is essayed by Ranbir Kapoor.

Vicky's work in the movie has been appreciated by film fraternity members like Karan Johar, Varun Dhawan, Arshad Warsi, Aamir Khan, Meghna Gulzar and Shabana Azmi among others.

