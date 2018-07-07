Real Kamlesh Kapasi aka Paresh Ghelani Shares Emotional Post for Sanjay Dutt After Watching Sanju
In a lengthy note, Ghelani shared his sentiments after watching the Rajkumar Hirani directorial on Sanjay Dutt's life.
Image courtesy: Instagram/Paresh Ghelani
"It has been many years of staying away from the social media. I finally give in to embrace it. As I begin, here's to you my brother Sanjay Dutt, a note that I have been writing in my head and heart for a very long time and now here it is all in the open," tweeted Ghelani, whose Twitter profile reads he is an "adventurer, entrepreneur, philanthropist and sort of troublemaker who believes in doing well by doing good".
In a lengthy note attached with his post, Ghelani shared his sentiments after watching the Rajkumar Hirani directorial on Sanjay's life, and about his equation with the Rocky star.
"After watching the film 'Sanju', I was numb, numb with limitless emotions. I wanted to just hug him, hold on to him and cry. Cry endlessly to the years we stood by and witnessed this roller coaster called life and the irrevocable loss of loved one... To the mistakes we cannot do undo, to the strength we cannot find elsewhere but in each other."
its been many years of staying away from the social media, i finally give-in to embrace it. as i begin, here to you my brother @duttsanjay. After watching the film 'Sanju' I was numb, numb with limitless emotions. I wanted to just hug him, hold on to him and cry. Cry endlessly to the years we had lost, to the years we stood by and witnessed this roller coaster called life and the irrevocable loss of loved ones.. To the mistakes we cannot undo, to the strength we cannot find elsewhere but, in each other. Now, the entire world shares our story, and the story of the man who's made me a part of his and he has thought me how to get up after every fall. It's hard to convey how many different emotions I'm feeling at this time. How many of us can truly say that we've got friends who not only stand by you through thick and thin, but are as much a brother, a mentor, and your live conscience? Sanju, you have been all that and more. There were moments I've relived from my own life - things I've forgotten, and things I'll never ever forget - on screen. Sanju is an ode to falling, rising, making mistakes and learning, flaws, imperfection - everything that defines the core of friendship. It is more importantly a relentless pursuit of life with all its shades. I know I share this sentiment with all friends and family close to him. Our friendship has been exhilarating, volatile, wild and rewarding.. Our journey has often been clouded in disbelief and doubt, wondering if we will make it till the end or will fall into the labyrinth of tragedy and controversy. But here we are united, unbreakable and ready for life. Sanju - Thank You for being a part of my life. Thank you for making me part of the Pride where we watch each others back; Thank you for always having the protective blanket over me; Thank you for the journey you've dragged me on lovingly and have taught me how to fight the adversity, however it may come. Look past the flaws, the women, the controversies, I love you, and now I can share it with everyone. You always have been, you are and you always will be the greatest friend, brother that anyone can ask for. Keep roarrrrring... tiger!! #sanju #friendship
He said Sanjay has been a friend who has not just stood by him, but has also been "a brother, mentor and a live conscience" and more.
Thanking Sanjay for making him a part of his life and pride, Ghelani said he has always looked past the "flaws, women, controversies" in the actor's life and loves him.
Also Watch
-
Creating New Memories With Old Songs: Sanam, The Band That Redefined The Meaning of Renditions
-
Monday 02 July , 2018
Mallika Sherawat : Parents Need to Educate their Boys to Respect Women
-
Friday 06 July , 2018
Buzz: Daily Dose Of Entertainment
-
Saturday 30 June , 2018
Watch: Masand's Verdict on Ranbir Kapoor-Starrer Sanju
-
Monday 25 June , 2018
IIFA Awards 2018: Stars Dazzle in 19th Edition in Bangkok
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Deepika Padukone's Dance for Her 'Hottie' Ranveer Singh is Hard to Miss, Watch Video
- New Car Discounts in July 2018 - Maruti Suzuki Ciaz, Hyundai Grand i10, Mahindra XUV500 and More
- Sacred Games: Would Have Turned it Down if it Were in English: Anurag Kashyap and Nawazuddin Siddiqui
- Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas Take PDA Packed Stroll in New York; See Photos
- Unwanted or Exotic? Chhattisgarh’s 'Rihanna’ Who Recently Went Viral Raises ‘Dark’ Questions About India’s Colourism