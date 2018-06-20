English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
Sanju: When Rishi Kapoor Scolded Sanjay Dutt For Spoiling Ranbir With Lavish Presents
Ranbir Kapoor has been going all out to promote his upcoming film Sanju, based on the ups and downs of Bollywood's original bhai, Sanjay Dutt, and had an interesting story about his father and Sajay to narrate.
Image: Yogen Shah
A boy's best friend may be his mother, but it seems that an actor's best manager is his father. Veteran actor and frequent Tweeter Rishi Kapoor has apparently alyways had his son's best interests at heart, as revealed by Ranbir himself. The Kapoor scion has been going all out to promote his upcoming film Sanju, based on the ups and downs of Bollywood's original bhai, Sanjay Dutt, and the Rajkummar Hirani-helmed biopic has been making waves for all the right reasons and is widely expected to be one of the biggest Hindi blockbusters of 2018. The actor had an interesting story about his father and Sajay to narrate.
According to reports, in a recent interview Ranbir recalled his earliest memories of Sanjay Dutt. He said, “I saw Sanjay sir for the first time in Kashmir. He was shooting for Sahibaan(1993) with Papa (Rishi Kapoor). I recall seeing this tall man with long hair, wearing an earring, dressed in a Pathani; I was quite mesmerised by his aura. I was fascinated with him from the word go. During our growing up years, my sister, Riddhima, had Salman Khan’s poster in her cupboard while I had that of Sanjay sir’s. So, I have always idolised him. Of course, he’s very close to the family. He treats me like a younger brother and spoils me with many gifts as well as a lot of love. He gave me a Harley Davidson motorcycle for my birthday.”
Rishi was apparently not too pleased with the gift as he is not fond of bikes, and initially Ranbir tried to hide the present. Given that a Harley isn't the easiest thing in the world to hide, Rishi soon found out about the generous present and immediately called up Sanjay to give him a piece of his mind (this all took place in simpler times, before he could have simply tweeted out his outrage). According to Ranbir, "He told him, ‘Stop spoiling my son, isko tere jaisa mat bana.’ But now, he’s aware that I have the bike. It is one of my most prized possessions.”
Papa's gotta preach, right?
Also Watch
According to reports, in a recent interview Ranbir recalled his earliest memories of Sanjay Dutt. He said, “I saw Sanjay sir for the first time in Kashmir. He was shooting for Sahibaan(1993) with Papa (Rishi Kapoor). I recall seeing this tall man with long hair, wearing an earring, dressed in a Pathani; I was quite mesmerised by his aura. I was fascinated with him from the word go. During our growing up years, my sister, Riddhima, had Salman Khan’s poster in her cupboard while I had that of Sanjay sir’s. So, I have always idolised him. Of course, he’s very close to the family. He treats me like a younger brother and spoils me with many gifts as well as a lot of love. He gave me a Harley Davidson motorcycle for my birthday.”
Rishi was apparently not too pleased with the gift as he is not fond of bikes, and initially Ranbir tried to hide the present. Given that a Harley isn't the easiest thing in the world to hide, Rishi soon found out about the generous present and immediately called up Sanjay to give him a piece of his mind (this all took place in simpler times, before he could have simply tweeted out his outrage). According to Ranbir, "He told him, ‘Stop spoiling my son, isko tere jaisa mat bana.’ But now, he’s aware that I have the bike. It is one of my most prized possessions.”
Papa's gotta preach, right?
Also Watch
-
Black Panther and Stranger Things Win Big at MTV Movie and TV Awards
-
Friday 18 May , 2018
Watch Now | Space Out With Actors Vinay Pathak and Manoj Pahwa
-
Thursday 07 June , 2018
Suniel Shetty Talks About Fitness And His Mission To Make India Fit
-
Thursday 07 June , 2018
Exclusive: Pankaj Tripathi 'I Have Always Wanted To Become Memorable, Not Popular'
Black Panther and Stranger Things Win Big at MTV Movie and TV Awards
Friday 18 May , 2018 Watch Now | Space Out With Actors Vinay Pathak and Manoj Pahwa
Thursday 07 June , 2018 Suniel Shetty Talks About Fitness And His Mission To Make India Fit
Thursday 07 June , 2018 Exclusive: Pankaj Tripathi 'I Have Always Wanted To Become Memorable, Not Popular'
Video Wall
Recommended For You
- Jumping Mexicans Didn't Trigger 'World Cup' Earthquake, Say Experts
- Osterica Francescana Crowned World's Best; Gaggan Anand's Indian Restaurant Gets 5th Spot
- Watch: When Ranbir Kapoor Not Ranveer Singh Carried Deepika Padukone On His Back, Created a 'Wow' Moment For Fans
- Kareena Kapoor Khan Ups the Glamour Quotient at Femina Miss India World 2018; See Pics
- Jeep Compass Bedrock Limited Edition Launched at Rs 17.53 Lakh in India