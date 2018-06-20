GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
Sanju: When Rishi Kapoor Scolded Sanjay Dutt For Spoiling Ranbir With Lavish Presents

Ranbir Kapoor has been going all out to promote his upcoming film Sanju, based on the ups and downs of Bollywood's original bhai, Sanjay Dutt, and had an interesting story about his father and Sajay to narrate.

Updated:June 20, 2018, 2:19 PM IST
Sanju: When Rishi Kapoor Scolded Sanjay Dutt For Spoiling Ranbir With Lavish Presents
Image: Yogen Shah
A boy's best friend may be his mother, but it seems that an actor's best manager is his father. Veteran actor and frequent Tweeter Rishi Kapoor has apparently alyways had his son's best interests at heart, as revealed by Ranbir himself. The Kapoor scion has been going all out to promote his upcoming film Sanju, based on the ups and downs of Bollywood's original bhai, Sanjay Dutt, and the Rajkummar Hirani-helmed biopic has been making waves for all the right reasons and is widely expected to be one of the biggest Hindi blockbusters of 2018. The actor had an interesting story about his father and Sajay to narrate.

According to reports, in a recent interview Ranbir recalled his earliest memories of Sanjay Dutt. He said, “I saw Sanjay sir for the first time in Kashmir. He was shooting for Sahibaan(1993) with Papa (Rishi Kapoor). I recall seeing this tall man with long hair, wearing an earring, dressed in a Pathani; I was quite mesmerised by his aura. I was fascinated with him from the word go. During our growing up years, my sister, Riddhima, had Salman Khan’s poster in her cupboard while I had that of Sanjay sir’s. So, I have always idolised him. Of course, he’s very close to the family. He treats me like a younger brother and spoils me with many gifts as well as a lot of love. He gave me a Harley Davidson motorcycle for my birthday.”

Rishi was apparently not too pleased with the gift as he is not fond of bikes, and initially Ranbir tried to hide the present. Given that a Harley isn't the easiest thing in the world to hide, Rishi soon found out about the generous present and immediately called up Sanjay to give him a piece of his mind (this all took place in simpler times, before he could have simply tweeted out his outrage). According to Ranbir, "He told him, ‘Stop spoiling my son, isko tere jaisa mat bana.’ But now, he’s aware that I have the bike. It is one of my most prized possessions.”

Papa's gotta preach, right?

