1-min read

Sanju: Will Ranbir Kapoor-starrer Sanjay Dutt Biopic Have Biggest Premiere Ever?

Ranbir's brilliant act and uncanny resemblance to Sanjay Dutt in the film's trailer has stirred curiosity and anticipation amongst the audience.

News18.com

Updated:June 26, 2018, 8:12 AM IST
Image: Twitter/Rajkumar Hirani
As one of the most-awaited films of the year Sanju inches closer to its release, the excitement around the film is only increasing. Ranbir's brilliant act and uncanny resemblance to Sanjay Dutt in the film's trailer has also stirred curiosity and anticipation amongst the audience. Owing to the incredibly immense buzz around the film, Sanju is expected to have the biggest premiere ever in Bollywood, according to several reports.

While Dutt’s life has time and again made headlines, a lot of unbelievable aspects of the actor’s journey yet remain untold. Director Rajkumar Hirani’s Sanju promises to bring to the forefront the unabashed details of the actor’s life unfiltered. The film features an ensemble cast of Ranbir, Sonam Kapoor, Anushka Sharma, Paresh Rawal, Dia Mirza and Manisha Koirala.

Produced by Vinod Chopra Films and Rajkumar Hirani Films in association with Fox Star Studios, Sanju is scheduled to release this Friday.

