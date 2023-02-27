Sankarshan Karhade is one of the popular actors in the Marathi entertainment industry. He enjoys a huge fan base. From serials to films and theatre, he explored all fields. He has worked on projects including Mazhi Tuzhi Reshimgaath, and Nagpur Adhiveshanand has showcased his outstanding acting skills. However, Sankarshan Karhade is currently making headlines for his play Tu Mhanshil Tasa.

Recently, he shared a post on his official Instagram handle and talked about the experience he had during the rehearsal of the play, which garnered attention on social media. Sankarshan’s drama Tu Mhanshil Tasa is currently undergoing intense trials. After the experiment of this play, a fan came to meet Sankarshan. Meanwhile, he praised the actor and gave him a special reward.

Sharing a photo with his fan, Sankarshan wrote, “So the audience is my father. Today the 300th experiment of Tu Mhanshil Tasa was completed. After the experiment an uncle and aunt came to me and said, Ashok Saraf, Laxmikant Berde, and Prashant Damle have been watching all their plays. Watching their works, you feel a positive energy. The same energy is in your work and presence. Keep it up and take this 500 rupees for eating.

“I was not taking it but I did not break their insistence. Mother and father pay for food, and to take a ticket of Rs 400 and pay Rs 500 for another meal is a big thing.

Keep up the good wishes.”

Take a look at the post:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sankarshan Karhade (@sankarshankarhade)

Seeing the post fans showered red heart emojis in the comment section.

Tu Mhanshil Tasa is directed by Prasad Oak and also stars Bhakti Desai, Priya Karmakar, and Amol Kulkarni in pivotal roles. The play revolves around a couple who got married 2 years ago and face conflicts due to opposite characteristic traits. The play overall talks about the way out to deal with difficulties.

Meanwhile, Sankarshan Karhade is currently busy with his serials and dramas. The serial Mazhi Tuzhi Reshimgaath made Sankarshan a household name. After getting time from the shooting of his serial, he is now experimenting with the drama. The actor also shares beautiful poems on social media. Now, after the role of Sameer in Mazhi Tuzhi Reshimgaath, the audience is curious about his upcoming shows. Apart from this, along with the play Tu Mhanshil Tasa, he is also working on the play Niyam Va Atti Lagoo written by him and directed by Chandrakant Kulkarni will be released soon.

Read all the Latest Movies News here