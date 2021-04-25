Sanket Bhosale Shares Video from Fiancé Sugandha Mishra's Mehendi Ceremony

Comedians Sugandha Mishra and Sanket Bhosale are all set to tie the knot on April 26. The latter took to Instagram to share a reel video from Sugandha’s mehendi ceremony. The reel is a video call between the couple.

“Mehendi laga ke rakhna @sugandhamishra23," Sanket captioned the video. In the video, Sugandha is wearing a green lehenga and flaunting her mehendi. On the other hand, Sanket is giving her flying kisses. He has also applied henna on his hands.

Sugandha had shared a set of adorable pictures with Sanket and announced their wedding date on Instagram. “Thanks for showering your blessings and so much of love. Feeling really grateful for your wishes. Countdown begins… April 26, 2021," she had captioned the pictures.

Earlier, in an interview with Times Of India, Sugandha had said, “I have done most of my wedding shopping online and you won’t believe I had started the preparation from December for my wedding attire. I am very particular about my wedding outfit because for me it doesn’t matter if the marriage is happening in the presence of just 20 people, I always wanted to wear a 10 kg lehenga. I can marry online also but I have to wear a 10 kg lehenga."

Read all the Latest News and Breaking News here