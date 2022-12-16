Sanket Pathak and Suparna Shyam Get Engaged, Will Tie The Knot Soon

Popular Marathi celebrities Sanket Pathak and Suparna Shyam recently announced their engagement via social media. The actress has now released a video which answers questions about their engagement ceremony and wedding plans.

Not so long ago, the couple shared the news of their engagement with the fans. Suparna Shyam captioned her picture, “And it’s a ‘YES’. Moving on TOGETHER (With heart and ring emoji). How, When, Where, etc…??? Story coming soon”.

Now, the actress has revealed the story behind their engagement ceremony. She has shared a video on her Instagram handle and captioned it, “THE SUPRISE PROPOSAL (With a heart and ring emoji). First of all, thank you very much. You have showered us with wishes and blessings and made us so happy that it is really difficult to put them into words, but thank you for all your wishes. But along with that, there were many questions. Why did you not invite us? Will you invite us to the wedding? Why didn’t you inform me about your engagement prior? And many more… This video is the answer to all this. Watch it in full. Once again thank you very much for giving us so much love. Thank you Nikhil Pandit for capturing this special moment (With a heart emoji)”.

The video shows how the actress Suparna proposed to Sanket for marriage. In the video, the actress can be seen putting in lots of effort. She decorated the whole house and asked the actor for marriage and Sanket agreed. Some of her close family members and her beloved ones make their attendance at one of the most special moments of her life.

Lagnachi Bedi fame actor Sanket Pathak collaborated with Surpana Shyam for two projects. They shared the screen in the serial Duheri and were also seen in the show Chhatriwali. The duo fell in love with each other during their on-screen acting journey. Now, as the couple has announced to tie the knot soon, fans are eagerly waiting to see them as their life partners.

