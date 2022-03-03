Sankranthi 2023: Prabhas, Ram Charan and Jr NTR's Films to Clash at Box Office?

Just like every other year, the Sankranti 2023 will also witness a box-office clash in Tollywood. Sankranti 2023 is nearly 10 months away, but makers are locking their release dates to hit the festival season with major and long-anticipated films.

The first on the list is Pan-India star Prabhas’ Adipurush. The team has announced that the film will be out on January 12, 2023. Helmed by Bollywood director Om Routh, the budget for the film is said to be around Rs 300 crore. The cast and crew have already completed shooting and are currently busy with post-production work. Along with Prabhas, the film stars Sunny Singh as Lakshmana, Bollywood actors Kriti Sanon as Sita and Saif Ali Khan appears as Ravana.

Meanwhile, two more pan-India films are going to be in the ring to compete with Prabhas’ Adipurush.

The release date for RC15 starring Ram Charan and directed by Shankar is also said to be around Sankranti, 2023. Produced by Dil Raju, the budget of the movie is Rs. 250 crores. With Kiara Advani playing the female lead, S. Thaman is providing the music for the flick.

The makers of Jr. NTR and Koratala Siva’s next also plan to premiere their film during the auspicious occasion of Sankranti 2023. Tarak will soon start the regular shooting for the film in April. Based on political context, Jr. NTR is going to act as the student leader.

These three pan-Indian films are set to clash on Sankranthi 2023. If all goes as planned, Sankranthi 2023 will witness a huge clash of Tollywood titans. Since Adipurush has completed the shooting, there are no plans to postpone it. The movie will surely hit theatres around Sankranthi.

Ram Charan-starrer RC15 has completed more than 50% of the shoot. With that, it is being said that there will be a huge clash at the box office. However, nothing can be said about Jr NTR’s project, as the actor is yet to begin shooting for his film.

