Kaun Banega Crorepati 11: Sanoj Raj Becomes First Crorepati of the season, to Attempt Rs 7 Cr Question Tonight
Kaun Banega Crorepati season 11 on Wednesday, September 11, will see Sanoj Raj from Bihar attempting the jackpot question worth Rs 7 crore. She has become the first contestant of this season to become a crorepati by answering Rs 1 crore question correctly. Tonight, Sanoj will attempt to host Amitabh Bachchan's 16th question for the maximum price of Rs 7 crore.
Sanoj aspires to be an Indian Administrative Service (IAS) officer. It will be interesting to see whether he will become the first contestant to win Rs 7 crore or will take home Rs 1 core. Whatever be the situation, Sanoj Raj has become KBC 11's first crorepati.
The official Twitter handle of Sony TV shared the promo for the episode, which will go on air at 9 PM on Wednesday. In the promo, Bachchan excitedly says, '1 crore' as Sanoj answers the 15th question correctly. Then Big B rolls out the Rs 7 crore question. Sony TV captioned the promo, “Sanoj Raj is our season’s first Crorepati! He will attempt the jackpot question for Rs 7 Crores now. Will he succeed? Find out on #KBC, this Thursday and Friday at 9 PM @SrBachchan. (sic)”
Sanoj Raj is our season's first Crorepati! He will attempt the jackpot question for Rs 7 Crores now. Will he succeed? Find out on #KBC, this Thursday and Friday at 9 PM @SrBachchan pic.twitter.com/eVEuX7esNb— Sony TV (@SonyTV) September 10, 2019
Kaun Banega Crorepati made its debut 19 years back in July 2000 and since then it has broadened its fan base with every passing season. Contestant at the hot seat gets four lifelines- 50-50, Flip the Question, Audience Poll, and Ask the Expert.
Kaun Banega Crorepati premiers from Monday to Friday at 9 pm on Sony TV. The game show has also introduced the feature on the Sony Liv app where audiences can play along with the contestants.
