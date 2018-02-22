English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Santa Clarita Diet Season 2: Netflix Announces Release Date to Satisfy Our Cravings
Everyone. Is. Fine. And that will become abundantly clear in Santa Clarita Diet Season 2, which launches globally on Netflix Friday, March 23rd.
Image: Netflix
Despite her hunger for human flesh, his undead wife's killer urges and her mom's new lust for life (and taking it), Sheila, Joel and Abby Hammond are fine. No, really. They are all A-OK. These Santa Clarita staples are just peachy. Everyone. Is. Fine. And that will become abundantly clear in Santa Clarita Diet Season 2, which launches globally on Netflix Friday, March 23rd.
In Santa Clarita Diet, Joel (Timothy Olyphant) and Sheila (Drew Barrymore) are husbands and wife realtors leading vaguely discontented lives in the L.A. suburb of Santa Clarita with their teenaged daughter Abby (Liv Hewson), until Sheila goes through a dramatic change sending their lives down a road of death and destruction...but in a good way.
Picking up right where we left off, Season 2 of Santa Clarita Diet finds the Hammonds trying to adapt to Sheila’s now-advanced undead state -- even though she’s desperately working to hold on to her suburban lifestyle and not be defined as just another monster. Unfortunately, while the family has become markedly better at murder -- the number of missing people in Santa Clarita is starting to pile up and it’s no longer going unnoticed. Meanwhile, the Hammonds are chasing the source of the virus so they can stop it from spreading and save humanity, which seems important. Through it all, Sheila and Joel are grounded by their unconditional love for one another. Sure, being undead -- or loving someone who is, isn’t always easy, but don’t all relationships have their challenges?
