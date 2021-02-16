Santanu Hazarika Says He is Close to Shruti Haasan, Refuses to Comment on Rumoured Relationship

Actress Shruti Haasan has been rumoured to be dating artist Santanu Hazarika. The duo have been spotted together on multiple occasions. She has also previously shared pictures with him on Instagram.

In a latest interview with Pinkvilla, Santanu said that they are quite close, but refused to confirm or deny that they are in a relationship. “I would just say that I really don’t discuss my relationships. I like to keep things personal, and prefer to talk about my art and work. Having said that, Shruti and I share a very passionate relationship when it comes to art, music and culture. It’s a beautiful friendship and bond that we share. In fact, we met because of our similar taste in music, fashion and culture and that’s the most beautiful part about this,” he said.

“I wouldn’t like to comment on that,” he said, when asked about the rumours. He also said that Shruti got to know about him through his work, and hence they connected. He added that the duo connected over music, and that the actress sometimes paints and draws with him. "So yes, we are quite close,” he added.

On Shruti's 35th birthday, Santanu shared a loved-up picture of the two. He could be seen hugging the actress with balloons in the background.

Meanwhile, Santanu was crowned the Best Doodle Artist in the 2014 'Doodle Art Competition' and has also worked on independent projects for hip-hop artists like Raftaar and Divine. He quit engineering and began a career in doodling in 2014 during an art competition in South Africa.

Shruti will be next seen in the Telugu anthology Pitta Kathalu on Netflix. The show will stream from February 19.