Santhosh Keezhattoor Back On Stage With His Solo Play Pen Nadan; Details Here

Santhosh Keezhattoor is one of the most talented actors in Malayalam cinema. The actor has cultivated a loyal fan base through his terrific acting and dialogue delivery. Santhosh is known for being an outstanding theatre artist.

Santhosh has been doing theatre since a very early age. The actor has a superlative body of work as a theatre artist. Among all the plays that he has done, Santhosh’s Pen Nadan is the most prominent one.

Pen Nadan has received glowing reviews from both critics and audiences alike. On July 1, this critically acclaimed play was performed at the Kerala Arts and Crafts Village in Kovalam.

A mentalism program, Tricks Mania, by mentalist Fazil Basheer was also held at the Village on the same evening.

The theme of Pen Nadan revolves around the career of the famous theatre artist, Ochira Velukutty Asan. Ochira Velukutty Asan, an unsung Malayalam theatre artist, wanted to play the role of a hero. However, Ochira was confined to female roles at a time when women were not allowed on stage.

In the 1930s, Ochira Velukutty Asan created a storm by essaying the roles of buxom beauties that oozed charm and sensuousness. In Pen Nadan, Santhosh Keezhattoor is playing the role of an actor who specializes in essaying transvestite roles in Malayalam Drama. Through his solo play, Pen Nadan, Santhosh Keezhattoor has paid the perfect tribute to Ochira Velukutty Asan.

The script of Pen Nadan was written by Santhosh Keezhattoor and Suresh Babu. Madhusoodan has given the music of Pen Nadan. It is worth mentioning that Keezhattoor got the inspiration to do Pen Nadan when he was on a visit to Gujarat to work with a theatre group. While in Gujarat, he visited a memorial of Jai Shankar Sundari who was a theatre artist who essayed female roles. Santhosh Keezhattoor last featured in Priyadarshan’s period drama, Marakkar: Lion of the Arabian Sea.

