Ajith Kumar is on a roll this year. His latest release Thunivu was a huge success and received quite positive reviews from critics and viewers. Now, Ajith’s fans eagerly await the announcement of his upcoming film which is tentatively titled AK 62. However, recently Vignesh Shivan, who was earlier directing AK 62, has been reportedly replaced by director Magizh Thirumeni.

Now, according to the latest reports, Anirudh, who was earlier roped in as the music composer for the movie according to Vignesh’s plan, has been recently replaced. Music composer Santhosh Narayanan has now been signed to compose music for actor Ajith’s 62nd film. An official announcement is expected to be released very soon.

Meanwhile, fans are excited about AK 62’s official updates. The film is bankrolled by Lyca productions. According to recent reports, Ajith has asked Magizh to make AK 62 a bigger action film than Thunivu. Magizh is currently in London, working out the details and reworking the script.

Apart from Ajith, the movie also stars Nayanthara, Santhanam and Arvind Swamy in pivotal roles. However, the shooting of the film will begin in the upcoming weeks and the makers are planning to release the movie during Diwali.

After AK 62, Ajith also has AK 63 with director Vishnuvardhan in his pipeline, as per reports. Ajith and Vishnuvardhan share a very good bond, especially after their two films, Billa and Arambam. This pair was expected to get back together much earlier, but since Ajith had signed a three-film deal with Boney Kapoor and Visnuvardhan had also signed with Dharma Productions for some films, the duo could not work together.

Ajith was last seen in the Tamil language action heist film Thunivu. The film has been written and directed by H Vinoth and produced by Boney Kapoor. The film also featured Manju Warrier, Samuthirakani, John Kokken, Ajay and Veera in supporting roles. The movie was mainly shot in Hyderabad and Bangkok and was released theatrically on January 11 in the week of Pongal and was a huge hit at the box office.

