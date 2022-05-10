Santoor Maestro Pt Shivkumar Sharma Dies at 84; Anupam Kher Slams Shashi Tharoor For Kashmir Files Tweet

Celebrated santoor player and music composer Pandit Shivkumar Sharma passed away in Mumbai on Tuesday morning after a heart attack. He was 84. Sharma, one of India’s most well-known classical musicians, was scheduled to perform in Bhopal next week. He was also suffering from renal ailments. “He had a severe heart attack at around 9 am… He was active and was to perform in Bhopal next week. He was on regular dialysis but was still active," the family source told PTI. Prime Minister Narendra Modi paid a heartfelt tribute to Sharma on social media.

Anupam Kher and director Vivek Agnihotri slammed Shashi Tharoor after the Congress leader tweeted about The Kashmir Files being banned in Singapore. Kher cited Tharoor’s late wife Sunanda Pushkar’s Kashmiri origins in his response to Tharoor’s tweet and criticised him for feeling “victorious about a country banning" the movie based on the exodus of Kashmiri Hindus from the Valley during the 1990s. Tharoor then posted an official statement regarding his tweet without mentioning Agnihotri and Kher.

Aamir Khan’s daughter Ira Khan was brutally trolled for wearing a bikini at her birthday bash. Ira hosted a pool party with her family and friends attending it. The pictures did not go down well with netizens, with many criticising her for her outfit choices. However, singer Sona Mohapatra came out in support of her. Sona took to Instagram and wrote, “All the people outraging about Ira Khan’s choice of attire or linking it to what Aamir Khan said, did or didn’t in the past please note; she is 25. A free, thinking, adult woman. Is exercising her choices. Doesn’t need her dad’s approval or yours. BUZZ off." She also used the hashtags ‘patriarchy’ and ‘India.’

After enjoying a romantic vacation with her rumoured boyfriend Orhan Awatramani in Ooty a few weeks ago, Janhvi Kapoor once again reunited with her man for a happening party. The actress was also joined by her cousin Shanaya Kapoor and their common friends. Taking to Instagram, Janhvi shared a collage of several pictures from the party. In a few pictures, the actress is seen cuddling up to Orhan who is twinning with her in a black tee and neon yellow pants. Shanaya dropped a series of yellow heart emojis on Janhvi’s post.

Farah Khan put her savage side on full display in an Instagram post. The filmmaker-choreographer hilariously clapped back at Chunky Panday after he called her out for ‘overacting’ in a video which also featured his daughter Ananya Panday. In the video, an overly enthusiastic Farah rushed into the room and informed Ananya that she won the ‘national award for Khaali Peeli.’ Ananya screamed with excitement but Farah channelled Chunky’s role from the Housefull series and told Ananya, “I’m just joking." Chunky took to the comments section and wrote, “Farah you should get the Award for Overacting in this Video." Farah savagely replied, “@chunkypanday apni beti ko sambhal pehle."

