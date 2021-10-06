Santosh Juvekar, Wearing Mask and Goggles, Travels on Bus; Shares Video

Masks have become an inseparable part of everyone’s life since the outbreak of the Covid-19 pandemic. While most people would want to get rid of it as soon as possible, some have actually taken advantage of it. Marathi actor Santosh Juvekar is one of them as he is travelling on a bus wearing a mask and is enjoying public transport. The artists, usually in the limelight, don’t get to enjoy a normal life. Hence things like these give them an opportunity to enjoy a normal life.

Santosh shared on his Instagram handle a video in which he is seen travelling on a bus wearing a mask and goggles. The clip is going viral on social media. People might actually face difficulty in recognizing him in this avatar. This video of the actor is from his Goa trip.

In the caption of the post, Santosh wrote, in a fun way, that airbus to road bus. He wrote that’s why it is said that man should stay on the ground and not fly in high air. He further added that he is doing great. He said no matter how much he flies in the air, he hits his feet on the ground and let them go.

The actor did not stop there, he shared one more video with glimpses of his travel on the bus. In the caption of this video, he asked “Now tell me, you say yes like this?” His face is visible in this clip while he is standing on the bus. These videos have received a number of comments. While on the first video a user wrot3, “Dada tula bus made koni koni olkhal”, on the second one, a user said, “Mast yar pn ekta gela mala ka nahi gheun gela”.

