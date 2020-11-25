Sanya Malhotra, Abhimanyu Dassani To Star In Netflix Film 'Meenakshi Sundareshwar'

Mumbai: Actors Sanya Malhotra and Abhimanyu Dassani are teaming up for Netflix’s upcoming romantic comedy, “Meenakshi Sundareshwar”, the streamer announced on Wednesday. The film will mark the directorial debut of Vivek Soni, who had earlier made the 2012 short “Bawdi”. Soni has co-written the movie with Aarsh Vora.

It will also be the digital debut of Dassani, who featured in Vasan Bala’s critically-acclaimed 2019 comedy-drama “Mard Ko Dard Nahi Hota”. Set in Madurai, Tamil Nadu, the romantic comedy speaks to the trials and tribulations of a young couple, Meenakshi and Sundareshwar, a press release said. “What’s in a name? My wife Meenakshi and I can assure you – a lot. ‘Meenakshi Sundareshwar’, coming soon to Netflix,” Dassani tweeted, along with the first look of the film.

Malhotra, who was recently seen in “Ludo” which premiered on the streamer, also shared the still where the duo are dressed as bride and groom. “You are cordially invited to Meenakshi and Sundareshwar’s wedding. Send gifts and long-distance relationship tips!” the “Dangal” actor wrote.

The film is backed by filmmaker Karan Johar’s Dharmatic Entertainment.