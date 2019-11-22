Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
News18 » Movies
1-min read

Sanya Malhotra Announces Her Next Film Titled Pagglait, Ekta Kapoor To Produce

Sanya Malhotra is currently in Lucknow shooting for the first schedule of Paglaitt which is being directed by Umesh Bist.

News18.com

Updated:November 22, 2019, 6:47 PM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
Image Courtesy: Sanya Malhotra Instagram
Image Courtesy: Sanya Malhotra Instagram

Sanya Malhotra may be new to the industry but the actress has made her space with some endearing performances. She has currently two films lined up and has now signed up for her next.

Sanya took to Instagram to reveal that she has now started work on her next film which is titled Paglaitt. The film is set to be directed by Umesh Bist and Guneet Monga will be serving as the producer alongside Ekta Kapoor. It is currently shooting in Lucknow. The film's synopsis was revealed to be "the story of a young girl as she discovers her purpose and identity amidst looming questions about love and belonging in the neo-modern small-town India."

Apart from this Sanya, recently shot for the upcoming Shakuntala Devi biopic. In the film starring Vidya Balan as the mathematician, Sanya plays the role of her daughter Anupama Banerji. The film's release date is yet to be revealed and is currently confirmed to release in 2020.

Sanya will also be appearing in Anurag Basu's untitled next film. She will be appearing in the film alongside Abhishek Bachchan, Rajkummar Rao, Pankaj Tripathi, Fatima Sana Shaikh and Aditya Roy Kapur. The film was set to release in February 2020 but was later shifted to March in order to avoid clash with Ayushmann Khurana's Shubh Mangal Zyada Savdhan.

Follow @News18Movies for more

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram