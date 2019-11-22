Sanya Malhotra Announces Her Next Film Titled Pagglait, Ekta Kapoor To Produce

Sanya Malhotra may be new to the industry but the actress has made her space with some endearing performances. She has currently two films lined up and has now signed up for her next.

Sanya took to Instagram to reveal that she has now started work on her next film which is titled Paglaitt. The film is set to be directed by Umesh Bist and Guneet Monga will be serving as the producer alongside Ekta Kapoor. It is currently shooting in Lucknow. The film's synopsis was revealed to be "the story of a young girl as she discovers her purpose and identity amidst looming questions about love and belonging in the neo-modern small-town India."

Apart from this Sanya, recently shot for the upcoming Shakuntala Devi biopic. In the film starring Vidya Balan as the mathematician, Sanya plays the role of her daughter Anupama Banerji. The film's release date is yet to be revealed and is currently confirmed to release in 2020.

Sanya will also be appearing in Anurag Basu's untitled next film. She will be appearing in the film alongside Abhishek Bachchan, Rajkummar Rao, Pankaj Tripathi, Fatima Sana Shaikh and Aditya Roy Kapur. The film was set to release in February 2020 but was later shifted to March in order to avoid clash with Ayushmann Khurana's Shubh Mangal Zyada Savdhan.

