Sanya Malhotra Dances to Madhuri Dixit's 'Humko Aaj Kal' Song and Sets Social Media on Fire
Sanya Malhotra, who recently shared a dance video on social media after sometime, has been planning to take a break from films to train in different dance forms.
image of sanya malhotra, madhuri dixit, courtesy of Instagram
Even though Sanya Malhotra began her journey playing the role of a wrestler, that definitely is not her favorite activity. The young actress has started attracting fans on social media not only for her acting but also for her dancing skills and videos.
Sanya recently shared a video on social media in which she can be seen dancing to Madhuri Dixit's iconic dance track Humko Aaj Kal Hai Intezaar. She wears a similar looking yellow-coloured blouse as Madhuri wore in the original film Sailaab.
Check out Sanya's video here:
In a recent interview with Mumbai Mirror, Sanya revealed that she has been trained in ballet and plans to train for other dance forms as well. She said, "Dancing is my passion. I’ll take a break to go abroad to train in a new dance form, maybe tap-dancing. But if I get a dance film, I can stay here and earn money."
Sanya Malhotra's reputation as a dancer is not restricted to social media alone. After working with Aamir Khan in Dangal, she even choreographed with him for Adavit Chandan's Secret Superstar. Talking about it she said, "That was a dream come true. Advait wanted me to choreograph a song but I thought he was kidding. After a week, he called to ask if I was ready. It was a lot of fun, but I don’t want to choreograph myself. I’d tried it for the title track in Pataakha but I can’t handle everything if I’m in the frame too."
Sanya Malhotra is currently working alongside Vidya Balan in a Shakuntala Devi biopic. While Balan will portray the legendary mathematician, Sanya will be playing her daughter. Who knows, we might even get to see her choreograph another song in it.
