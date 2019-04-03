English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Sanya Malhotra Dancing to Naezy's 'Aafat Wapas' Will Pump You Up, Watch Video
Sanya Malhotra is a trained dancer and frequently drops her dance videos that gets fans grooving, just seeing her. Watch her latest dance video with rapper Naezy here.
Image: Sanya Malhotra- Naezy The Baa/Instagram
Sanya Malhotra recently impressed fans in her understated playact, as Miloni, in Ritesh Batra's Photograph. In a departure from her image as Miloni, Sanya recently posted a video of herself dancing dynamically to the tunes of the rapper Naezy's fast beat track Aafat Waapas. Aafat Wapas is a follow up of Naezy’s debut rap song, Aafat.
In the video, Sanya, who is dressed like a hip-hop dancer, moves like a pro to the free flowing rap, rendered immaculately by Naezy. Towards the end, Naezy also appears on-screen and they both sing the remaining lines to the song together, before signing off in style. Watch Sanya's dance video here:
Sanya is a trained dancer and frequently drops her dance videos that gets fans grooving, just seeing her. On the other hand, rapper Naezy, whose life and times as a struggling rap artist inspired Zoya Akhtar's Gully Boy. The film that explores underground hip-hop scene in Mumbai became massive commercial and critical success, with Ranveer Singh headlining the show.
The chemistry of the rapper and the actress does not go amiss, as they both feed off from the rawness and fast beats of Aafat Wapas. To see the entire video, visit the actress' or the rapper's Instagram profile.
Sanya Malhotra Dancing to Naezy's 'Aafat Wapas' Will Pump You Up, Watch Video
Loading...
