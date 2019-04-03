Sanya Malhotra Dancing to Naezy's 'Aafat Wapas' Will Pump You Up, Watch Video

View this post on Instagram

These moves tho! 😍 @sanyamalhotra_ dancing on @naezythebaa’s #AafatWapas is the best thing you’ll see today! . . . . . . #dance #dancingvideos #sanyamalhotra #hiphop #hiphopdance #naezy #bollywood #hindirap #indianhiphop #gullyboy #idiva #idivapost