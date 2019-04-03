LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
Powered by cricketnext logo
»
1-min read

Sanya Malhotra Dancing to Naezy's 'Aafat Wapas' Will Pump You Up, Watch Video

Sanya Malhotra is a trained dancer and frequently drops her dance videos that gets fans grooving, just seeing her. Watch her latest dance video with rapper Naezy here.

News18.com

Updated:April 3, 2019, 5:53 PM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
Sanya Malhotra Dancing to Naezy's 'Aafat Wapas' Will Pump You Up, Watch Video
Image: Sanya Malhotra- Naezy The Baa/Instagram
Loading...
Sanya Malhotra recently impressed fans in her understated playact, as Miloni, in Ritesh Batra's Photograph. In a departure from her image as Miloni, Sanya recently posted a video of herself dancing dynamically to the tunes of the rapper Naezy's fast beat track Aafat Waapas. Aafat Wapas is a follow up of Naezy’s debut rap song, Aafat.

In the video, Sanya, who is dressed like a hip-hop dancer, moves like a pro to the free flowing rap, rendered immaculately by Naezy. Towards the end, Naezy also appears on-screen and they both sing the remaining lines to the song together, before signing off in style. Watch Sanya's dance video here:



Sanya is a trained dancer and frequently drops her dance videos that gets fans grooving, just seeing her. On the other hand, rapper Naezy, whose life and times as a struggling rap artist inspired Zoya Akhtar's Gully Boy. The film that explores underground hip-hop scene in Mumbai became massive commercial and critical success, with Ranveer Singh headlining the show.

The chemistry of the rapper and the actress does not go amiss, as they both feed off from the rawness and fast beats of Aafat Wapas. To see the entire video, visit the actress' or the rapper's Instagram profile.

Follow @News18Movies for more
Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
  • 01 d
  • 12 h
  • 38 m
  • 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram