Sanya Malhotra Earns Spot in Top 5 Berlinale Breakout Stars, Her Reaction
With just three films old, Sanya has already made a mark for herself in the industry.
Sanya Malhotra, who has earlier impressed the audience with her power-packed performances in films like Dangal, Pataakha, and Badhaai Ho, is all set to don an all-new avatar for Ritesh Batra's upcoming directorial Photograph.
The 26-year-old actor has earned a position in the list of top five Berlinale Breakouts of the year by international publication Hollywood Reporter, owing to her performance in Photograph which "could be her chance to cross over internationally."
"I did not know how to react. I was traveling and when I landed in Mumbai I got a WhatsApp message from Radhika (Madan). She sent me a cut out of the article. I thought, ‘nice’. I did not know that is a big deal. My mother was so excited about it and others started congratulating me. It was then I realized that is very important”.
“When I am appreciated like this, it obviously feels great. After (List) came out, I am now feeling very stressed about attending the festival”.
The film will mark director Ritesh Batra's second collaboration with the talented Nawazuddin Siddiqui and first collaboration with Sanya.
The official logline of the film reads: Two lives intersect in Mumbai and go along together.
A struggling street photographer, pressured to marry by his grandmother, convinces a shy stranger to pose as his fiancee. The pair develops a connection that transforms them in ways that they could not expect.
Batra is best known for directing critically-acclaimed film The Lunchbox which featured Irrfan Khan and Nimrat Kaur in the lead.
