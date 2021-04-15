Sanya Malhotra Gets Candid About Pagglait’s Success and Shah Rukh Khan’s Love Hostel

Sanya Malhotra is carving a niche in the Bollywood with her stellar performances in movies like Dangal, Badhaai Ho, and now Pagglait. She has been praised for portraying the role of a young widow with great finesse in the recently released Pagglait. Riding high on the success of the movie, the actress has several movies like Meenakshi Sundareshwar and Shah Rukh Khan’s production’s Love Hostel in her kitty.

Recently, the actress engaged in aconversationand talked about her movie’s success and upcoming ventures. When asked how challenging it was to do a film like Pagglait with such a strong script and amazing star cast, the actress replied that she had never put pressure on herself. She had the confidence to pull the character and never doubted her performance.

On receiving immense love from the audience for her film, the actress said, “It’s so heartwarming to see that people are connecting to the film, the characters, they are internalizing the script and the film, how they feel and how they are connected to the story. So I’m very happy with the response.”

Sanya also shared how she was elated when Kangana Ranaut complimented her acting in the movie. She told she had a big smile on her face and couldn’t believe for a second that a senior and a wonderful actor had tweeted for her.

Sanya also shared about her upcoming ventures. The actress told that she had finished shooting for the movie Meenakshi Sundareshwar, which is the directorial debut of Abhimanyu and Vivek Soni.

Currently, she is in Bhopal shooting for another movie, Love Hostel. It is a crime-thriller film produced under Shah Rukh Khan’s banner Red Chillies Entertainment. She is working alongside Vikrant Massey and Bobby Deol in the film.

On talking about her meeting with King Khan, Sanya told that she hasn’t met the actor yet but is excited to meet him as “it’s a very special feeling, to be honest, it feels like a dream.”

