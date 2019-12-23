Jharkhand result tally
Sanya Malhotra Gets Emotional on Dangal's Third Anniversary
Sanya Malhotra, who debuted in Bollywood with Nitesh Tiwari's sports drama Dangal, took to Instagram to share heartfelt posts on the film's third anniversary.
Actress Sanya Malhotra is super nostalgic as her debut film Dangal completed three years on Monday. Directed by Nitesh Tiwari, Dangal is a fictionalised tale based on the lives of wrestler -- Mahavir Singh Phogat and his famed daughters, Geeta and Babita Phogat.
The film features superstar Aamir Khan in the role of an ambitious father, who, after failing to fulfil his dreams, aspires to achieve his vision of winning a gold medal for his country in an international arena through his progeny. It also stars Fatima Sana Shaikh in the lead role.
Reminiscing about the film's journey, Sanya took to Instagram and shared a few stills from the movie. "The journey that started 3 years back #3yearsofDangal," Sanya captioned one of the images.
Sanya will next be seen in Shakuntala Devi, the biopic of the late math genius, to be essayed by Vidya Balan. Sanya will be playing the role of Devi's daughter Anupama Banerji. The film is directed by Vidya Balan and also stars Jisshu Sengupta in the lead. She will also be seen in Anurag Basu's multistarrer opposite Aditya Roy Kapoor. The film will also feature Rajkummar Rao, Fatima Sana Shaikh, Abhishek Bachchan, Pankaj Tiwary among others. Lastly, she will be seen in Umesh Bisht's Paglait, produced by Oscar-winning producer Guneet Monga.
