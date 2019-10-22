Sanya Malhotra Grooves to Ghungroo from War, Sets Dance Floor and Social Media on Fire

Sanya Malhotra is quite popular for her dancing skills and the actress proved yet again that she is indeed the reigning queen on social media, courtesy of her effortless moves on the floor and swagger. While many are still hooked onto Ghungroo from War, Sanya herself is a big fan of the latest dance number and she recently shared a video of herself grooving to the electro-pop tunes of the Hrithik Roshan-Vaani Kapoor track with her choreographer Shazeb Sheikh.

Sharing the dance cover of the hit track, Sanya wrote on Instagram, "Obsessed with this song! Choreographed by @shazebsheikh."

Check out Sanya's dance cover of the War track Ghungroo here:

Earlier, Sanya shared a video on social media in which she was seen dancing to Madhuri Dixit's iconic dance track Humko Aaj Kal Hai Intezaar. She wears a similar looking yellow-coloured blouse as Madhuri wore in the original film Sailaab.

Read: Sanya Malhotra Dances to Madhuri Dixit's 'Humko Aaj Kal' Song and Sets Social Media on Fire

In fact, Sanya's reputation as a dancer is not restricted to social media alone. After working with Aamir Khan in Dangal, she even choreographed with him for Adavit Chandan's Secret Superstar.

Sanya is currently working alongside Vidya Balan in a Shakuntala Devi biopic. While Balan will portray the legendary mathematician, Sanya will be playing her daughter. The film releases in 2020.

Follow @News18Movies for more

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.