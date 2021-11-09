Sanya Malhotra: I am Living My Dream Life, Never Thought I'd Come so Far

Babita Kumari in Dangal. Chutki in Pataakha or even Sandhya in Pagglait. Sanya Malhotra is nothing like these characters. In fact, she has got an unexpected streak of humour that creeps up on you when you least expect it. She is the kind of person who’d like to sit with a big tub of popcorn in a movie theatre, watching highly entertaining films and even whistling and hooting each time there was a dhamakedar moment on the screen.

But when she picks up a script, she says, she wants to be “challenged." “I’ve always looked for characters that are unique, which gives me the opportunity to experiment with my craft, My character has to engage the audience. I don’t want to stay in my comfort zone as it irritates me. Usme kya maza hai," she says.

The young actor is now exploring another role with Netflix’s Meenakshi Sundareshwar, which also marks Abhimanyu Dassani’s debut in digital entertainment. Set in Madurai in Tamil Nadu, the Vivek Soni directorial venture revolves around a young couple in an arranged marriage battling the trials and tribulations of a long-distance relationship.

The film, which released last week, has got Malhotra immense praise. “Meenakshi is not like me at all, or Chutki from Pataakha, who was so loud and it was a character that I couldn’t relate to at all. But at the same time, I have immense empathy for all the characters that I have played so far. And I guess it is crucial to have empathy towards all the characters as that is the beauty of acting."

From playing a wrestler in her debut film (Dangal, 2016) to a young bride in Meenakshi Sundareshwar, the versatile actor is rapidly carving out a niche for herself in an industry that has not always been kind for outsiders. And Malhotra attributes some of it to luck and the rest to the wonderful team that she has. “I have been lucky to have worked with some fantastic people. Dangal was the first film audition that I ever did and before that it was luck and opportunity. But ever since I signed that film, there has been a lot of hard work and perseverance which has gone into where I am today. I also have a wonderful team now who have been constantly guiding me."

Malhotra had said in an interview that she is ready for marriage. Ask her if she plans to settle down anytime soon and she says, “Nahi yaar. Time he nahi hai. Sometimes when I sit in the vanity van and getting ready, I feel it’s good that I am busy with work and don’t have time for marriage."

The past 18 months have been really fulfilling for her. At a time when digital platforms have forged a new wave of entertainment, Malhotra has had four releases (Shakuntala Devi, Ludo, Pagglait and Meenakshi Sunderashwar) on OTT. “It was a gratifying experience. It was an amazing feeling to know that even though I’m at home, I have been able to entertain the audience. OTT (over-the-top) platforms served as a huge source of entertainment for people for the past several months and it has definitely changed the game,” she states.

In a sea of severely clichéd characters and films, Malhotra’s subversive work is nothing short of impressive. And the actor attributes it to the writers who are coming up with interesting stories and the changing taste of the audience who are ready to watch something different. “I believe it all comes down to content. It’s important to have a strong script, and that’s what the audience prefers too. They like films that have good content. I believe there is nothing like stars anymore," she says.

But Bollywood isn’t a easy place to survive. It is known for the cut-throat competition. Ask the actor whether it is easy to be unaffected by the success of her peers and she says, “Yes I am really happy and get inspired when I see my contemporaries doing well. I feel really proud. Achha lagta hai. Collectively, the industry is doing well and growing."

Next month marks the fifth anniversary of Dangal’s release and with that, Malhotra too, completes five years in the industry. The actor says that it has been a satisfying journey. “I never thought that I’d come so far and be at a place where I am today. I have always had small dreams. To be honest, I am living my dream life. I don’t have any complaints whatsoever and I just want to continue on this beautiful journey," she signs off.

