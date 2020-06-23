MOVIES

CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics : #Coronavirus#BoardResults#COV19 Analytics#IndiaGives
News18 »
1-MIN READ

Sanya Malhotra Posts 'Zor Se Throwback' from 'Dangal' Practice, Watch Videos

Actress Sanya Malhotra

Actress Sanya Malhotra

Sanya Malhotra took to social media, where she shared a string of videos of her practicing wrestling for 'Dangal', where she essayed the role of Babita Phogat.

  • IANS
  • Last Updated: June 23, 2020, 6:18 PM IST
Share this:

Bollywood actress Sanya Malhotra has gone down memory lane and reminisced about her "Dangal" days in a throwback video on social media.

Sanya took to Insatgram, where she shared a string of videos of her practicing wrestling for the film, where she essayed the role of Babita Phogat.

"Zor se throwbacks #dangal," she captioned the clips.

View this post on Instagram

Zor se throwbacks #dangal #sanyamalhotra

A post shared by Rohit Saraiya (@rohitsaraiyaaa.official) on

"Dangal" is directed by Nitesh Tiwari. The film was based on the Phogat family of wrestlers. Superstar Aamir Khan played Mahavir Singh Phogat, who trains his daughters Geeta Phogat and Babita Kumari to become India's first world-class female wrestlers.

The film also stars Fatima Sana Shaikh, Zaira Wasim, Sakshi Tanwar and Aparshakti Khurana.

Follow @News18Movies for more

Share this:
Next Story
Loading