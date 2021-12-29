Sanya Malhotra Reveals Stealing Sarees from Movie Set and Wearing it to Friend's Wedding

Sanya Malhotra saw the release of Pagglait and Meenakshi Sundareshwar this year. Going forward, she has some highly anticipated films lined up like HIT: The First Case, Sam Bahadur and Love Hostel among others.

In an interaction, Sanya revealed that she stole sarees from the set of Netflix film Meenakshi Sundareshwar. In the film, Sanya was seen playing the role of a South Indian woman from Madurai.. She was seen wearing cotton and silk sarees in the scenes. Talking about her favourite memory from the sets, Sanya said, “I loved getting ready for the character. I still have those sarees. I stole them from the set and wore one for my friend’s wedding also."

Talking about her reasons for taking up the role in Meenakshi Sundareshwar, which is a romantic comedy about a newly-wed couple facing ‘LDR’ - Long Distance Relationship, Sanya said, “The romantic bit of the script made me choose it. Because as an audience I am also craving to watch romance, nowadays I am organically attracted to light-hearted romantic comedies, so that was the main reason I was attracted to the character and script. For me, it was love at first sight with Meenakshi’s character. I also wanted to work with Dharma Productions, it was my dream."

In Sam Bahadur, Sanya plays plays Silloo (nee Bode), Sam Manekshaw’s wife and pillar of strength. Vicky Kaushal will be playing the role of 1971 War hero, Field Marshal Sam Manekshaw. Fatima Sana Shaikh will also be a part of the movie.

In HIT, which is the remake of a Telugu film of the same name, she stars opposite Rajkummar Rao. Her character is the love interest of Raj’s character, who is a homicide investigation cop. In the film, stakes rise as while investigating a murder, Sanya’s character also get involved due to Raj. HIT was a huge success when it released and will be shortly seeing a sequel in Telugu.

