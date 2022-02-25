Sanya Malhotra Rings In 30th birthday With Sizzling Bikini Look. See Pic

With hard work and pure talent, Bollywood actress Sanya Malhotra has carved a niche for herself in the Indian film industry. The way Sanya is taking up different projects, it appears that very soon she will join the list of most versatile actresses in Bollywood. The Dangal actress, who is known for her unconventional choices, turned 30 today. And to mark the occasion, Sanya shared a stunning picture of herself in a bikini.

Taking it Instagram Stories, Sanya treated her fans to a sizzling sun-kissed picture, in which she is wearing a white two-piece swimsuit with a multi-color printed sarong tied around her waist. She was seen posing for the camera, as she holds her hair back with both hands while soaking in the sunlight.

Looking at the background of the picture, it appears that Sanya is vacationing in some resort, as she was standing next to the pool and sunbed, surrounded by lush greenery. She captioned the picture ‘30’ along with a heart and coffee emoticon, while Jorja Smith’s Be Honest played in the background.

Sanya often posts her videos of herself dancing on trending reel songs that are also clubbed with her fitness videos. She made her Bollywood debut with Aamir Khan’s Dangal in 2016 and won the hearts of people with her performance. Post-2016, Sanya has been a part of many amazing movies.

Her latest crime thriller film Love Hostel, with Vikrant Massey and Bobby Deol, went live on ZEE5 today, which is backed by superstar Shah Rukh Khan. Before this, Sanya was last seen in the Netflix film Meenakshi Sundareshwar, opposite Abhimanyu Dasani.

An excerpt of the News18’s review read: “Speaking of Sanya Malhotra, she has surely aced the character shows an impressive shift from her last outing — Meenakshi Sundareshwar. Bold, bubbly and spontaneous, Jyoti Dilawar wouldn’t have been the same if not for Sanya."

