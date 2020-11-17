Sanya Malhotra Says She Was Hesitant to Film Intimate Scenes in Ludo, Calls Aditya Roy Kapur 'So Good Looking'

Actress Sanya Malhotra, who was paired opposite Aditya Roy Kapur in Ludo, said that she was very happy to work with him, but her friends were more excited. The actress also talked about filming intimate scenes for the film.

Talking to Spotboye, Sanya said, “I didn’t know him, but when I found out that Adi would be doing it, I was really happy. He’s a very good actor, and my god, he’s so good looking. Who wouldn’t be happy to work with such a good actor and such a handsome person? I was really happy, but my friends were happier.”

The two actors, who are a part of a large ensemble cast, play the role of lovers whose sex tape gets leaked. Speaking about filming intimate scenes, she said, “If the script requires these scenes, I don’t mind it. But I wouldn’t say that it’s a cool situation. There’s definitely some hesitation and nervousness, because we’re surrounded on set by so many people. The lights, the cameras, that makes me more nervous.”

Ludo, directed by Anurag Basu, is a thriller consisting of several tracks, symbolising the eponymous board game. The ensemble cast also consists of Abhishek Bachchan, Pankaj Tripathi, Rajkummar Rao, Fatima Sana Shaikh, Asha Negi, Rohit Saraf, Pearle Maaney and child actor Inayat Verma. It has been streaming on Netflix since November 12, 2020.