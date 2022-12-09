Sanya Malhotra Sends Temperatures Soaring With Her Sultry New Pic, Sobhita Dhulipala Fangirls

Cut-in dresses, ruffles, and fringes are not ubiquitous in the closet of Sanya Malhotra, but the Dangal actress is experimenting with her wardrobe this weekend. Ditching her usual style, she opted for a fringed blue silhouette, and fans are loving it. Recently, she shared a photo of herself dazzling in a blue sleeveless dress featuring a cut-out knot detailing around the waist. In addition to this, her body-hugging dress takes a flowy fringe twist right below the knot.

Sanya Malhotra chose her signature curly hair to elevate her latest style statement. Meanwhile, she also deterred from making it loud with minimal accessories including beige statement heels and shiny drop-down earrings. Smoky eyes and nude lips completed her entire look. “Sway with me,” wrote Sanya Malhotra while sharing the photo. Take a look at it here:

The post has already amassed over two lakh likes on the photo-sharing application. Apart from fans, even Sobhita Dhulipala and Tahira Kashyap were left flattered by Malhotra’s latest style statement. While Dhulipala called her “Gorgeous,” Kashyap appreciated her look by dropping a blue heart in the comment section of the post.

In terms of work, Sanya Malhotra was last seen opposite Rajkummar Rao in the Netflix film HIT: The First case. She is now gearing up to share the screen space with Anant V Joshi and Vijay Raaz in the social comedy-drama Kathal, directed by Yashowardhan. Just like her last film, Kathal will begin streaming on the OTT platform Netflix. However, the release date of the film is yet to be announced by the makers.

In addition to this, Sanya Malhotra also bagged a prominent role alongside Shah Rukh Khan, Nayanthara, and Vijay Sethupathi in Atlee’s directorial Jawan. The vigilante action-thriller features Shah Rukh Khan in dual roles and it also has a special cameo of Deepika Padukone. The much-awaited film will hit the big screens in the month of June next year. Lastly, she has a pivotal role in Vicky Kaushal-starrer Sam Bahadur.

