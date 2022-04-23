Sanya Malhotra to Perform Stunts with Guns in Shah Rukh Khan’s Next with Atlee; Read Deets

Fans of Sanya Malhotra are excited about the fact that she will be sharing screen space with Shah Rukh Khan in Atlee’s next, tentatively titled ‘Lion’. Details about her character had been kept under wraps, but reports had been doing the rounds that she will be performing some high octane action sequences. Now, it is being said that she will be shown doing kickboxing, and fighting with the gun alongside Shah Rukh Khan himself in the sequences.

According to a report in Mid Day, Sanya did not get much time for practice with the gun since she is juggling Atlee’s film, and Guneet Monga backed Kathal. A source revealed, “Shah Rukh and Sanya had to film high-intensity stunts during the schedule. Undergoing gun-training for four to five days before the shoot would have been ideal. But Sanya’s calendar did not offer such a window. So, before facing the camera, she underwent an intense prep of a few hours that familiarised her with the working of guns.”

Not just that, Sanya also did not get much time to practice kickboxing and somersaults that are integral parts in the sequence. The same source said, “Since she is a dancer, her agility helped her ace the portions.”

Apart from SRK, and Sanya, Atlee’s next will also star Nayanthara (for whom it would be her Bollywood debut), Priyamani and Sunil Grover. Portions of the film have already been shot in Pune with Nayanthara and Priyamani. The tentative title of the film was leaked when the makers had sought permission for shoot. It is also being said that the film will be mounted on a huge scale.

On the other hand, Sanya Malhotra has a super busy and packed schedule. She recently wrapped up Hit- The First Case’s shoot, in which she will be sharing screen with Rajkummar Rao. Apart from Lion and Kathal, the actress will be seen in the remake of The Great Indian Kitchen. She would also be a part of Sam Manekshaw’s biopic.

