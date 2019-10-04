Sanya Malhotra to Play Vidya Balan's Daughter in Shakuntala Devi Human Computer

Dangal actor Sanya Malhotra has managed to do quite a diverse set of roles in a few years in Bollywood. From Patakha to Badhaai Ho, the actress has time and again justified her big Bollywood debut. Currently, she is gearing up for another interesting role where she will be playing Vidya Balan's onscreen daughter Anupama Banerjee, in Shakuntala Devi Human Computer, a biopic on the life of the maths genius.

On Friday, Sanya took to Instagram to reveal her look from the film. With bangs, light blue jeans and a baggy sweatshirt, the actress looked very different than the usual roles that she has done till date. "Super excited to play Anupama Banerji in #ShakuntalaDevi. Already in love with my look in the film." she wrote in the caption.

The actress had previously posted a sneak pean of her look by hiding her face behind Shakuntala Devi's book Figuring the Joy of Numbers.

She also posted a couple of pictures with Vidya Balan reading the script of the film. In the pictures, while Sanya can be seen in a bright yellow top, Vidya sports a black top with her reading glasses.

The first look poster of the film shows Vidya Balan in short hair and red Saree. The film is being directed by Anu Menon and will release in 2020.

